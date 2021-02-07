Earth Changes
8 people die in floods in Mpumalanga, South Africa - toll could rise as heavy rains continue
Eyewitness News
Sun, 07 Feb 2021 11:45 UTC
As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in different parts of Mpumalanga, the cooperative governance (CoGTA) department has said it fears the death toll due to the floods may rise.
The persistent rain has caused damage and flooding since tropical storm Eloise spilled over to South Africa from Mozambique.
Areas including Mbombela, Bushbuckridge, and Nkomazi were severely affected.
At least eight people died due to the heavy rains on Saturday, and CoGTA spokesperson George Mthethwa said they fear the number of fatalities could rise.
"We have eight certified fatalities which occurred as a result of drowning in our rivers. We must say some have been horrendous. For example, in one incident, we had a mother who was trying to cross a local river while carrying a baby on her back. Unfortunately, she could not survive. We still have five missing persons, those who have drowned in the local rivers."
About two weeks ago Mpumalanga authorities reported that a five-year-old boy died after he was swept by floods.
While in KwaZulu-Natal, a 14-year-old also died after drowning during heavy rainfall.
At the same time, the South African Weather Service has issued a yellow moderate level two warning as more persistent rainfall was expected in Gauteng this week.
The Joburg Emergency Service has urged residents and motorists to be cautious as flooding was expected in some areas.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe said: "The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services would like to urge motorists to drive carefully; keep a safe distance and make sure you don't drive on flooded roads. We would also be checking low lying areas around Alexandra and Diepsloot."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'A terrible tragedy': 4 skiers killed, 4 injured in Utah avalanche, officials say
- Germany brought to a standstill after massive snowstorm, sub-zero temperatures
- Snow storm Darcy batters the Netherlands, disrupting rail and road traffic
- Are the landslides on Mars caused by underground salt and melting ice?
- Arctic Ocean was once fresh water covered with a half-mile of ice
- Most snow for over a decade at closed Scottish ski centres
- $60 billion court battle: Yukos oligarchs seeking 'legal protection for illegal behavior' - Russian deputy Justice Minister
- 8 people die in floods in Mpumalanga, South Africa - toll could rise as heavy rains continue
- Who are Political Extremists? Bank of America handed over customer data to feds following Capitol riot
- Best of the Web: Himalayan glacier bursts in India causing flash flooding & destroying dam, 150 feared dead
- PLOT TWIST: Judge rejects Dem lawsuit alleging voting-machine irregularities, Republican Claudia Tenney wins in #NY22 by 109 votes
- 'Burn it down!' Far-left extremists are now openly marching at the Capitol threatening violence
- Fox News cancels host Lou Dobbs' show
- These black lives didn't seem to matter in 2020
- Gad Saad: The moral hypocrisy of Seth Rogen
- 'Princess Bride' fan Ted Cruz's beef with Cary Elwes proves liberal actors HATE their conservative fans - so much for 'unity'
- Shallow M6.3 earthquake strikes near Papua New Guinea
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rattles southern Philippines
- Breakthrough in quantum photonics promises a new era in optical circuits
- 'People don't go to the pub for lemonade': Angry Brits protest over alleged Covid plan to ban ALCOHOL from pubs
- $60 billion court battle: Yukos oligarchs seeking 'legal protection for illegal behavior' - Russian deputy Justice Minister
- Bellingcat's new book accused of 'whitewashing' manipulation of OPCW report on alleged Douma attack
- Irony alert: Creepy Joe says Trump should no longer get intelligence briefings because of 'erratic behavior'
- Fauci's contradictory Covid-19 'science' keeps population scared, ignorant, & obedient
- Israel's key players in upcoming polls: Parties come and go but faces remain unchanged
- Media runs defense for Amazon after retail giant caught stealing millions from workers
- Nevada bill would allow tech companies to create governments
- The strategic consequences of Myanmar's State of Emergency: The Quad vs. China and Russia?
- Pathetic: Congressman apologizes, tearfully claims Capitol riot helped him understand his 'privilege' in group therapy/struggle session
- Supreme Court lifts some restrictions on California church services
- White House press secretary dodges why Hunter Biden still has a stake in Chinese investment firm
- Flashback Best of the Web: Meet Norm Eisen: Legal hatchet man and central operative in the 'color revolution' against President Trump
- AOC doubles down on 'terrifying' Capitol riot experience
- Arizona senate fast-tracks contempt vote: Election board of Maricopa County may soon face arrest
- Back to normal: Head of Strategic Command says US nuke war with China, Russia a 'real possibility'
- GOP pols demand Pelosi pay $5K for ignoring her own metal detector rules in Capitol
- Congress holds taxpayer-funded group therapy session for AOC and pals, who were totally traumatized by Capitol raid
- Longest-serving woman in Congress says she feels increasingly alienated in Democratic Party
- Implanted "vaccine package" ID: Germany's Parliament has ratified GAVI's digital "Agenda ID2020"
- Russia expels Swedish, German and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests
- Who are Political Extremists? Bank of America handed over customer data to feds following Capitol riot
- PLOT TWIST: Judge rejects Dem lawsuit alleging voting-machine irregularities, Republican Claudia Tenney wins in #NY22 by 109 votes
- 'Burn it down!' Far-left extremists are now openly marching at the Capitol threatening violence
- Fox News cancels host Lou Dobbs' show
- These black lives didn't seem to matter in 2020
- Gad Saad: The moral hypocrisy of Seth Rogen
- 'Princess Bride' fan Ted Cruz's beef with Cary Elwes proves liberal actors HATE their conservative fans - so much for 'unity'
- 'People don't go to the pub for lemonade': Angry Brits protest over alleged Covid plan to ban ALCOHOL from pubs
- Best of the Web: The mainstream bubble
- Mike Lindell releases his explosive documentary on the 2020 election fraud - Dominion not happy
- 'The View' panel declares the 'black community' doesn't 'TRUST him' in Van Jones interview
- TSA warns passengers of fines between $250 and $1,500 for refusal to wear masks
- New website tracks where critical race theory is taught at US schools
- UK quietly expelled Chinese spies who posed as journalists
- Mother's pitch to Biden: Return son's killer, US spy Anne Sacoolas, to the UK
- Video of police brutality in the West compiled by Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to contrived outcry over Navalny protests
- MSNBC host suggests killing American citizens with drone strikes
- Doctor who treated Alexei Navalny after 'poisoning' dead from heart attack at 55
- Political Venom? Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady excoriated for refusing to repent for liking Trump (and being white)
- US missionary jailed for child sex abuse crimes in Kenya orphanage - Wife helped him get away with it
- Indonesian slaughter, Allen Dulles, and the assassination of JFK
- Extreme weather events that hit Bristol 400 years ago revealed in newly transcribed chronicle
- New study suggests how Genghis Khan really died
- Joe Biden and the revenge of the behaviorists: Why statistical thinking can get you killed
- The enigmatic tablets from Late Bronze Age Deir 'Alla
- Flashback Best of the Web: Insider Trading on 9/11: Profiting From Anticipated Attack And Tragedy Using "Put Options," And The Massive Cover-up That Followed
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Is the great reset about a cosmic ray burst coming toward Earth?
- World's driest desert was once transformed into fertile oasis using guano
- Inequality in medieval Cambridge was 'recorded on the bones' of its residents
- Turkey: Archaeologists have discovered a mysterious ancient kingdom lost in history
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Electric geology and purposely covered up history (documentary)
- Matthew Ehret: How the FBI created 'domestic terrorism' through 80 years of psychological warfare
- 25 ancient tombs with encased skulls found in China's Guizhou
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Plasma petroglyph cave art deciphered in S.E. USA
- How many early human species existed on Earth?
- Burial practices point to an interconnected early Medieval Europe
- Rare 5,000-year-old crystal dagger found in prehistoric Iberian gravesite
- Learning the Star Knowledge of First Australians
- Ancient indigenous New Mexican community knew how to sustainably coexist with wildfire - even during climate shifts
- Looking Through An Adversary's Eyes: A KGB Agent's Prophecy
- Are the landslides on Mars caused by underground salt and melting ice?
- Arctic Ocean was once fresh water covered with a half-mile of ice
- Breakthrough in quantum photonics promises a new era in optical circuits
- Menstrual cycles intermittently synced with Moon cycles says study
- The four-dimensional genome (video)
- Meet the nano-chameleon, the newest contender for the title of world's smallest reptile
- US Navy has patents on tech it says will 'engineer the fabric of reality'
- Neanderthal gut microbiota and the bacteria helping our health
- 120,000 year old bone etchings believed to be 'among oldest evidence of human use of symbols'
- A giant black hole suddenly went dark, and no one knows why
- New Comet C/2021 B3 (NEOWISE)
- Meteorite fragments recovered after 'very bright, rumbling' fireball filmed in Sweden's skies in November
- Second Earth orbiting Trojan asteroid discovered
- Supercomputer in your bedroom
- Flashback: Secretive agency uses AI, human 'forecasters' to predict the future
- Microsoft heralds 'key milestone' for quantum computing
- First steps toward a quantum brain
- Best of the Web: New analysis claims to prove COVID is lab-made virus with 99.8% probability
- More on astronomer Avi Loeb's approach to intelligent design inferences
- Mineral jarosite often found on Mars discovered deep in Antarctic ice
- 'A terrible tragedy': 4 skiers killed, 4 injured in Utah avalanche, officials say
- Germany brought to a standstill after massive snowstorm, sub-zero temperatures
- Snow storm Darcy batters the Netherlands, disrupting rail and road traffic
- Most snow for over a decade at closed Scottish ski centres
- 8 people die in floods in Mpumalanga, South Africa - toll could rise as heavy rains continue
- Best of the Web: Himalayan glacier bursts in India causing flash flooding & destroying dam, 150 feared dead
- Shallow M6.3 earthquake strikes near Papua New Guinea
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rattles southern Philippines
- Skies and snow turn orange as massive Saharan Dust load spreads across south-central Europe this weekend
- Snowfall in Shimla, India highest in the last 30 years - nearly 2 feet of snow in a day
- Bodies of 3 swept away in flash flood recovered in Jordan
- Snowed in! Family opens front door to discover 9 foot wall of snow in Glenrinnes, Scotland
- Terrible swarms of locust invade Saudi Arabia
- Avalanches leave 9 people dead in past week across U.S.
- Woman killed by family dog in Birmingham, UK
- Puna district on Hawaii island gets rare hail and waterspout
- Severe Saharan sandstorm hits Algeria
- Flash floods hit Basse-Terre Island, Guadeloupe after 3 inches of rain in 6 hours
- Lightning strike kills 25 cattle in Zimbabwe
- Disaster declaration after floods in south west France
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Derbyshire, UK
- Meteor fireball flies across Kansas sky
- Loud blast recorded on dashcam as meteorite explodes over Sarawak, Indonesia - Locals felt earth shake
- Blazing meteor fireball streaks through the sky over Granada, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over northern Europe
- Meteor fireball filmed by dash cam over Zagreb, Croatia
- Explosive 'boom' noise heard in parts of northwest Georgia
- Mystery loud bang heard across Tameside, England caught on camera
- Loud boom in Bali's Buleleng allegedly due to exploding meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern Hungarian skies
- Green meteor fireball reported over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Meteor fireball lights up Madrid's night sky
- Bright meteor fireball observed over wide areas of Japan
- Meteor fireball booms over eastern USA as witnesses report being 'scared' by burst of light
- Watch meteor fireball streak over Sydney, Australia - 'Most insane thing I've ever seen'
- Suspected bolide observed over Spain's Galicia region, loud boom reported
- Several meteors and a bright meteor fireball reported over Puerto Rico
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (Jan. 13)
- Meteor fireball over San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico
- Meteor fireball captured over Irkutsk Oblast, Russia
- Is red meat really unhealthy?
- High intake of refined grains linked to higher risk of heart disease and death
- 19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine
- Diet modifications - including more wine and cheese - may help reduce cognitive decline, study suggests
- Lockdowns & the hysteria over 'hyper hygiene' could have long-term health impacts - study
- Major nutrition study aims to learn which diet best suits your genes and gut
- Lancet study finds Sputnik V more than 91% effective against Covid-19, 100% in preventing severe cases
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Protecting Yourself Against Vaccine Side Effects
- Best of the Web: A miracle! Only 23 Americans tested positive for flu last week compared to 14,657 cases reported last year at same time
- Shapeshifting enables some bacteria to grow more resilient to antibiotics
- Antibody spike months after Ebola infection surprisingly common
- Merck scraps COVID vaccines; says it is more effective to get the virus and recover
- Oh sh*t. 'Anal swabs for COVID more accurate,' sez Chinese expert
- Mask harms in kids: 68% of parents report alarming psychological and physical problems in first-of-its-kind study
- Pregnant women warned not to take Moderna Covid vaccine
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Synthetic Biology
- Newly discovered subset of brain cells fight inflammation with instructions from the gut
- Best of the Web: Tip of the iceberg? Thousands of COVID vaccine injuries and 13 US deaths reported in December alone
- Peer-reviewed Medical Journal Data: Can Flu Vaccine Increase COVID Risk?
- Blockbuster: CDC quietly removes website headline that claimed "Vaccines do not cause autism"
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies offers prize money to find out if there is life after death
- The death of critical thought by 1,000 cuts
- Scientists shed light on how and why some people report 'hearing the dead'
- Brain paralyzes you while you sleep
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Casino claims slot machines aren't rigged, just 'fortified'
- Helpful Psaki gifts reporters with a list of questions to ask her
- The GOAT of Zoom call ideas: 'Insane' success of goat Zooms nets Rossendale farm £50k
- Suicidal Logic of Feminist Professor: Heterosexuality Ruins Everything
- BLM nominated for new Nobel 'Mostly Peaceful' Prize
- 'I've been shot!' AOC shrieks as Ted Cruz greets her with set of friendly finger guns
- China develops new more protective anal mask
- Portland erects statue in honor of Antifa rioters who tore down all the statues
- Bankrupted hedge fund managers to receive $600 stimulus
- 'You can reopen now!' Governor Newsom shouts at row of abandoned, dilapidated buildings
- Triple-masker looks down on people who only double mask
- Democrats Successfully Prevent Military Coup By Occupying D.C. With Military
- 'Skynet is a private company, they can do what they want,' says man getting curb-stomped by Terminator bot
- Another Biden miracle! CNN covid death counter begins counting backward
- Biden tells freezing troops sleeping in garages to be patient until he can get them shipped to Iraq
- Appropriate: Biden to be sworn in on copy of The Communist Manifesto
- Depressed Brian Stelter spends all day hitting refresh on Trump's Twitter page
- Most popular US President ever in history, to be inaugurated in secret behind giant wall guarded by thousands of soldiers
- AOC declares Stalin was actually center-right: No Green New Deal proves it
- Flashback: INEQUALITY! Woman makes $13 a day selling Pet Rocks on Etsy, MALE Robert Downey Jr. made millions playing Iron Man
Quote of the Day
The symptoms of fascist thinking are colored by environment and adapted to immediate circumstances. But always and everywhere they can be identified by their appeal to prejudice and by the desire to play upon the fears and vanities of different groups in order to gain power.
Their final objective toward which all their deceit is directed is to capture political power so that, using the power of the state and the power of the market simultaneously, they may keep the common man in eternal subjection.
Recent Comments
Folks... it's Not the 'material' aspect of our societies that is the cause of any potential problems... it's all due to a decline in the intrinsic...
Be interested to see if Tucker remains...
I appreciate the footage... but can't anybody take a proper video of surroundings? ps, pardon the complaint
"If we don't get it, burn it down." Get what?
Sounds lonesome, morbid, and drear. [Link]