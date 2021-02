© Christopher Sadowski



most black Americans don't support the movement's radical ideas

In 2020, every major institution in the United States — including social-media platforms, sports leagues, universities, Hollywood, and major corporations — pledged their allegiance to the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Protesters spanned the country, outraged at the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.It is understandable that the nation was so united in shock and horror after Floyd's death, and his tragic case called attention to the need for some sensible police reforms.Violent crime is concentrated in primarily low-income, marginalized black communities where the police are underresourced and Democratic leadership has abysmally failed . In Chicago, 80 percent of gun-violence victims in 2020 were black. According to the latest data in New York City, 71 percent of shooting victims are black — even though black people constitute just 26 percent of the city's population. The tragic reality is one black life was killed less than every hour in America last year.And yet,In Chicago's marginalized neighborhoods last year alone, more than three times as many black children died of homicide than the total number of unarmed black Americans killed by the police in 2020.Of course, police officers are agents of the state and we must hold them to a higher standard than the average citizen. But a life taken is a life taken. The victim's family grieves whether the assailant is a gang member or an officer in blue.I recently attended a virtual prayer session with Mothers In Charge , a Philadelphia-based organization for families affected by gun violence. Chantay Love Maison, whose brother died after being shot seven times, lamented, "This harm is so horrific, that there are no words that could describe it. There is not a scream that is loud enough that will describe the pain a family will go through."A group of aggrieved black residents have even sued the city of Minneapolis for the lack of police protection in their communities."We hear gunshots every night, people's houses being riddled with bullets," Don Samuels, one of the residents involved in the suit, told Time magazine. "There is this kind of fantasy component that the police are not necessary and that is a life and death factor."His story never went viral, however, probably because he saw police as part of the solution rather than the enemy.Yes, we need police reform. There are too many police abuses in our country, and activists are right to call for better training and other measures to improve this problem.But the greatest threat to black lives isn't the police. If we truly cared about black lives, we need to get serious about fighting the scourge of violence that has killed so many black Americans, while being given such scarce attention from our ideologically driven media and political elite.Rav Arora is a writer based in Vancouver, Canada, who specializes in topics of race, criminal justice and culture. His writing has also been featured in Foreign Policy Magazine, Quillette and The Globe and Mail. Twitter: @Ravarora1