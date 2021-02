Scandal raises many questions for Kenyans

A US man has beenfor abusing underage girls in an orphanage in Kenya.Christian missionary Gregory Dow set up the orphanage with his wife in 2008.Last year, DowKenyans were outraged when it emerged that Dow had left Kenya soon after the abuse allegations came to light.This is one of many questions this abuse scandal has brought up.The newspaper says Margaret Ruto foundShe "turned detective" and took down the testimonies of the abused girls herself.Acting on the information provided by Ms Ruto, the FBI confirmed that Dow had sexually abused at least four teenage girls between 2013 and 2017., which allowed Dow to perpetrate his crimes without fear of impregnating his victims," the US attorney's office said in a statement after Dow was sentenced.Dow was already a known sex offender before he started the orphanage.In 1996 he pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, for which he received two years' probation and was ordered to register as a sex offender for a decade.