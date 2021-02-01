In a brutal display of presidential powers that would have made Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un green with envy, Joe Biden rammed through a raft of pro-globalist executive orders just hours after being sworn in as president.
For those U.S. voters who were more obsessed with removing Donald Trump than seriously questioning who or what would replace him, they got their answer shortly after Biden made it through his locked-down inauguration where the soldiers outnumbered the guests by a margin one would not expect to find during a democratic pageant.
Following a subdued masked ball and strained photo ops, Biden was whisked from the Capitol straight to the Oval Office where he was tasked with signing off on executive orders - 17 in fact, followed up later by a baker's dozen. The swiftness of the bureaucratic blitzkrieg, impressive for a 78-year-old president who campaigned mostly from his basement, was as shocking as what the 46th POTUS put in motion. In a matter of minutes, and without a precious drop of democratic debate, Biden diverted the future course of America forever.
One of the most shocking orders was the termination of the Keystone XL Pipeline, which not only helped the United States to maintain some degree of energy independence - you know, in the spirit of 'Make America Great Again' - but it generated thousands of good-paying jobs both in the U.S. and Canada. The massive project, which would have transported more than 800,000 barrels [130,000 m3] of heavy crude per day from Alberta, Canada to the Gulf Coast, was one of Donald Trump's signature economic projects.
Biden argued against construction of Keystone XL, saying its "significance...for our energy security and economy is limited." Thus, it is important for the U.S. to "prioritize the development of a clean energy economy, which will in turn create good jobs." This begs the question: why not allow both projects to work together simultaneously until a more environmentally sound alternative is found? After all, America will still require a large supply of oil for the foreseeable future, so who better to get it from than its reliable neighbor to the north, Canada, who already invested over $1 billion in the project? The main agitator for the overhaul, as the document eventually admitted, was the radical progressive belief in climate change 'science.'
According to the EO:
"The analysis... concluded that approval of the proposed pipeline would undermine U.S. climate leadership by undercutting the credibility and influence of the United States in urging other countries to take ambitious climate action."In their arrogant belief that they have the market on 'sound science' cornered, the Democrats torpedoed a project that would have gone far at keeping U.S. forces out of the Middle East to protect dwindling oil supplies (incidentally, this consideration, as opposed to 'climate change,' may have been the real motive for killing Keystone XL, without which the U.S. continues to have an excuse for maintaining a heavy military presence in the Middle East, which is also of no small concern to Israel, by the way). Needless to say, U.S. labor unions were not pleased by the announcement.
The United Association of Union Plumbers and Pipefitters was just one of several unions that endorsed Biden last year, saying he would help it "win more work with good wages and benefits." Now they are beginning to realize the folly of their White House choice, beholden as he is to "fringe activists."
Mark McManus, General President of the UA, said:
"In revoking this permit, the Biden Administration has chosen to listen to the voices of fringe activists instead of union members and the American consumer on Day 1. Sadly, the Biden Administration has now put thousands of union workers out of work. For the average American family, it means energy costs will go up and communities will no longer see the local investments that come with pipeline construction."The move to dump KXL is indicative of the trajectory of the Biden administration, which will work to promote a more globalist worldview at the expense of national considerations. That much was clear when Biden immediately brought the United States back into the Paris Accord on climate change. If ever there was a globalist-driven piece of legislation, based on the unproven science of climate change, which will require the United States to drastically curb its carbon output while economic powerhouses like India and China are under no such stringent obligations, this is it.
According to Trump, the Paris Accord will "put the United States at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world. We don't want other leaders of other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won't be."
Biden's one-week of carnage did not stop at the world of business. The newly elected president also took steps to effectively 'erase women' with the passage of 'Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation.' In it, guidelines are set down that say:
"Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes... All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation."Today, many women, and perhaps even more feminists, are rightly asking where this radical legislation will leave them. The short answer is 'in the rear of the radical's bus.'
In a throwback to the experiment-loving administration of Barack Obama, any school that receives federal funding will be required to allow biological boys who identify as females to participate in girls' sports or face disciplinary action from the Education Department. One of Donald Trump's first acts as president, in fact, was to terminate Obama's so-called 'Toilet Law' that allowed biological males to use the bathroom and changing facilities of their choice. Now all of that social engineering insanity will be returning with a vengeance, and despite the fact that a miniscule percentage of the population 'identifies' as transgender.
Thus, in a very near dystopian future, female sports will be completely overrun with hirsute biological males self-identifying as women and hauling home most of the trophies. After all, no matter how much a person 'self-identifies' with the opposite sex, their feelings will never change incontrovertible biological facts, such as muscle mass, bone size and the XX versus XY chromosome that determines sex in humans.
What can be said about a president who would promote legislation that works to protect an infinitesimal segment of the population while placing the overwhelming majority at grave risk? Again, the short answer is that Biden is simply a puppet of the globalist cabal that is seeking to destroy the myriad threads that hold the colorful quilt of American society together.
Anything that remotely promotes the interest of the nation - strong borders, healthy nuclear families, good-paying labor jobs and police-patrolled neighborhoods - will be ostracized as somehow racist and working to the advantage of 'white supremacist' tendencies.
Of course that is simply mindless race-baiting based on media-perpetuated fear-mongering. While there are pockets of racism in the United States, as in every country, to suggest that the problem is 'institutional' is simply ridiculous. Yet that is the malarkey that Biden and the radical progressive fringe of the Democratic Party are now selling to their constituents, who are willing to believe and accept anything following four long years of suffering Trump Derangement Syndrome. So now we'll freeze construction of the border wall, terminate ICE patrols and put out a welcome mat at the height of a pandemic to illegal aliens. It's all a recipe for national disaster, of course, and Joe Biden and his globalist supporters wouldn't have it any other way.
Comment: Blindsiding the public on day one. Was there a choice? At one point, it seemed there was. A majority of American voters thought so as well.