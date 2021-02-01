Yulia Navalny
© Reuters/Yuri Belyat
Yulia Navalny, the wife of the jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, was detained in Moscow on Sunday, as thousands demonstrated to support freeing her husband.

Thousands marched across Russia for the second week to rally for Navalny, prompting police to use force and arrest over 5,000 people protesting in Russia's 11 time zones, according to the Associated Press. This weekend's arrests have surpassed the roughly 4,000 from last weekend's demonstrations.

After the first round of protests earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin labeled the demonstrations as unlawful and "dangerous." Yulia Navalny was also detained during the first round of protests.

Alexei Navalny, 44, is one of Putin's most vocal critics and has been jailed in Moscow since returning to his country. Navalny returned to Russia earlier this month after spending months in Germany, recovering from being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Navalny has blamed the Kremlin for his poisoning, though Russia denies any involvement in the matter. He was arrested for allegedly violating his parole conditions by not reporting for meeting with law enforcement while in Germany.

A court hearing on Tuesday predicted the opposition leader could receive several years in prison over parole violations from a 2014 embezzlement case, according to the New York Times. Europe's top human rights court labeled the possible sentence as being politically motivated.

The United States government has called upon Russia to release Navalny, criticizing Moscow's handling of protesters.

"The U.S. condemns the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week straight," tweeted Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "We renew our call for Russia to release those detained for exercising their human rights, including Aleksey Navalny."