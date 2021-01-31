© Fiji Government



""TC Ana made landfall in Ra this morning and is moving over Viti Levu as predicted by the Fiji Meteorological Services. We are in the midst of a cyclone with widespread flooding throughout the country..."

Meanwhile FMS reported that another tropical cyclone, named Tropical Cyclone Bina (previously Tropical Depression TD07F), is following close behind TC Ana.

At least 1 person has died, 5 are missing and over 7,000 are displaced after Tropical Cyclone Ana made landfall early on 31 January, 2021.According to Fiji's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO)and were staying in 204 evacuation centres in the Northern, Eastern, Central and Western Divisions.Power and water outages were affecting parts of the country. One person died by drowning, while 4 fishermen were reported missing at sea. Fiji Police said they are searching for a young child who was reported missing in Lautoka.In a statement of 31 January, Director of NDMO, Ms. Vasiti Soko, said:Heavy rainfall has been falling in parts of the country over the last few days, intensifying as TC Ana moved closer. According to Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) figures,The worst of the flooding was reported in Seaqaqa and Labasa. The government said most areas of the two towns were under water.flooding and storm debris across Central, Northern and Western Divisions. At least 88 of those closed were in Western Division. FRA also said several rivers have broken their banks including the Rewa in Nausori and the Waimanu near Waila City. Teams from NDMO were called on to help rescue families from flooded areas of Waila.FMS reported that, as of late 31 January, Tropical Cyclone Ana was a category 2 storm, located about 75km east-southeast of Kadavu and about 90km west of Matuku.Although TC Ana was moving away from Fiji, FMS warned of further strong winds and heavy rain, with a "high risk of flooding of roads, villages, towns and communities near streams, rivers and low lying areas of Fiji."According to FMS, Tropical Cyclone Bina is currently located to the northwest of Fiji and is anticipated to track southeastwards towards the country."This fast moving cyclone is anticipated to affect parts of the country, especially the northern division," FMS warned.