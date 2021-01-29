The flurries came as part of a storm that crossed the state overnight, bringing 5 inches of snow to some eastern counties before crossing over the Outer Banks just before dawn.
Snowfall totals on the barrier islands included nearly an inch at Southern Shores and about a half inch in Duck and Kitty Hawk. Snow also fell in Buxton, Nags Head and Ocracoke, but accumulation was slight, the National Weather Service said.
Images of the snow began appearing just after dawn on social media, including video from the top of the Currituck Beach Lighthouse.