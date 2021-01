Snow fell early Thursday on North Carolina's Outer Banks, creating a surreal scene of sea winds scouring beaches with snow flakes and sand.The flurries came as part of a storm that crossed the state overnight, bringing 5 inches of snow to some eastern counties before crossing over the Outer Banks just before dawn.Snowfall totals on the barrier islands included nearly an inch at Southern Shores and about a half inch in Duck and Kitty Hawk. Snow also fell in Buxton, Nags Head and Ocracoke , but accumulation was slight, the National Weather Service said.Images of the snow began appearing just after dawn on social media, including video from the top of the Currituck Beach Lighthouse.