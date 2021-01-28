Fire in the Sky
Mystery loud bang heard across Tameside, England caught on camera
Manchester Evening News
Mon, 25 Jan 2021 10:33 UTC
Residents in Audenshaw, Denton, Dukinfield reported hearing the noise just before 10pm, with some also saying they saw a flash of orange light.
CCTV footage from one property in Denton, sent to the Manchester Evening News captured the deafening noise at 9.53pm.
Nobody seems to know what caused the sound.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said they weren't aware of any incidents in the area which would explain the noise.
Ward councillor for Denton North East, Denise Ward said: "We are aware of it but we aren't sure what it was.
"I heard it then some of my neighbours knocked on and were asking.
You can listen to the loud boom here.
The spirit of liberty is the spirit which is not too sure that it is right; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which seeks to understand the minds of other men and women; the spirit of liberty is the spirit which weighs their interests alongside its own without bias; the spirit of liberty remembers that not even a sparrow falls to earth unheeded; the spirit of liberty is the spirit of Him who, near two thousand years ago, taught mankind that lesson it has never learned, but has never quite forgotten; that there may be a kingdom where the least shall be heard and considered side by side with the greatest.
