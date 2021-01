Battleground Attack Ads

© Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Bloomberg



"Dark money is toxic to democracy -- period. The fact that progressive groups have learned to fight back using similar tactics is no excuse for continuing the plague of dark money in America."

meaning the public will never have a full accounting of who helped him win the White House.Biden's winning campaign was backed bya type of fundraising Democrats have decried for years. Those fundraising streamsin itself a record for a challenger to an incumbent president.And it tops the previous record of $113 million in anonymous donations backing Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in 2012.Democrats have said they want to ban dark money as uniquely corrupting, since it allows supporters to quietly back a candidate without scrutiny.For examplethe super political action committee that Biden designated as his preferred vehicle for outside spending,to back Biden. The donors of that money do not have to be disclosed.Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA, was unapologetic.he said in a statement.Campaign finance laws, in theory, are supposed to limit the influence big money has over politicians. But the system has gaping loopholes, which groups backing Biden and other candidates, have exploited."He benefited from it," said Larry Noble, a former general counsel at the Federal Election Commission A Biden spokesman didn't respond to attempts to seek comment.for his campaign, which can accept donations of up to $2,800 per election from individuals. That includedThe rest of the money Biden raised came from donors with pockets deep enough to give as much asDark money is not the biggest source of cash to campaigns.Noble pointed out. Joint fundraising committees that raise money for campaigns and parties can bring in chunks of $830,500.In September,allowing Democrats to divert money to other must-win states. Biden lost Florida but flipped five states that Trump won in 2016. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.Donors who want to avoid disclosure can give to political nonprofits, like Defending Democracy Together, which spent $15.6 million backing Biden, and aren't required to disclose their contributors to the FEC. Donors can also give money to a nonprofit that in turn gives the money to a super-PAC, like Priorities USA did. Candidates and their campaigns can't coordinate spending with such groups under federal law.And that lack of disclosure worries reform groups.said Meredith McGehee, executive director of Issue One, which advocates for reducing the influence of money on politics.Overall,according to the Center for Responsive Politics.Some of the Democratic groups that relied on dark money in whole or in partThe groups started spending while Biden's relatively cash-poor campaign was struggling to raise money for the primaries.Future Forward PAC, a super-PAC that spentbacking Biden, gotandthe parent company of Google. But its biggest source of funds was its sister nonprofit,The names of those who put up the $61 million don't have to be disclosed.Thea nonprofit that sponsors progressive advocacy, donated a total ofin the 2020 election cycle to Democratic super-PACs, including Priorities USA Action Fund and Future Forward PAC, FEC records show. That total was much more than the $3 million it gave in 2018.Amy Kurtz, executive director of the Sixteen Thirty Fund, said the surge of money to the group, which doesn't disclose the names of its donors, included people who previously gave to Republicans or had not been engaged in politics.The flood of dark money to Democrats and progressive groups has complicated their effort to reform the system.Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, has blamed dark money for persuading Republicans to block legislation to address climate change and assuring judges who share their views are appointed to the courts. He said in a statement:Kurtz says her group would prefer rules that eliminated dark money.she said, referring toan election reform measure Democrats have proposed that includes more rigorous disclosure of donors to political nonprofits, "but we remain equally committed to following the current laws to level the playing field for progressives."Even Cecil, who runs the super-PAC supporting Biden, said the group supports reform. "We still look forward to the day when unlimited money and super-PACs are a thing of the past," he said.