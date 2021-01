© NurPhoto/Getty Images



"The militarization of our nation's capital was not only unnecessary...to send that message both to the American people but to the world that somehow our nation's capital us under attack and threat of a siege of taking over, I just don't think that's the message that we want to send to the American people and to the world."

"What is it that they are trying to accomplish now by creating an enduring presence? That sounds a lot like a lot of the stuff that we've seen happen overseas."

"What is it that they are trying to accomplish now by creating an enduring presence?"Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard asked Joe Biden if he had declared martial law after it was revealed thatAs we highlighted earlier During an appearance on Fox News, Gabbard was asked if it was justified to have so many troops guard the Capitol building given that there was absolutely no unrest during or after Biden's inauguration.While asserting thatthe former Congresswoman said that the 25,000 troops used to occupy the capital was a massive overreaction given there was no evidence of an imminent attack.The military veteran said there wasasking,