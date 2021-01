© Olga Maltseva / AFP



Police SUV plows through crowd of troublemakers in Tacoma in sickening VIDEO

WARNING, GRAPHIC IMAGES

Officials are looking into a viral video of a Russian police officer kicking a woman to the ground amid unsanctioned Navalny protests in St. Petersburg. A local police chief reportedly apologized to the victim."We are studying this video," a spokesperson for St. Petersburg police, Vyacheslav Stepchenko, told the Russian RBC news channel.A short statement on a local police authority's website said that a probe has been launched in relation to "an incident involving a woman and a police officer" that had occurred at the same location where the video was made.A person who filmed the altercation told a local news website Fontanka.ru that the woman was peaceful, and had been only verbally condemning officers that were making arrests during the protests. The witness said that the woman hit her head after being kicked.There were conflicting reports about the woman's injuries. The RIA Novosti news agency quoted the hospital as saying that her condition was "serious." Some other outlets said she had lost consciousness after sustaining a head trauma.The hospital's head, Vadim Manukovsky, however, told the Podyom news website that the woman had only "light" injuries, and was awake and "feeling great."that was filmed on Saturday in St. Petersburg. The incident occurred near the square where the protest was taking place.The police told RIA Novosti that before the altercation, which was caught on tape,The city's investigative authorities reported on their website that a criminal case was launched against the attacker. They said he punched two officers, without mentioning the details about the tow truck.The organizers failed to obtain permits for the rallies due to Covid-19 restrictions. The protesters clashed with police in some cities. According to OVD-Info, an opposition police-tracking NGO that has received Western funding,Navalny was arrested earlier this month, pending trial over suspected violations of his probation terms, which date back to a suspended prison sentence in a 2014 fraud case. On January 17, the activist returned to Moscow from Germany where he was recovering from an alleged poisoning. Navalny suddenly fell ill on board a plane in Russia last year.Russia's prison service said that Navalny repeatedly failed to show up to a police station for registration in 2020 prior to his arrival in Germany. Officials said he then skipped police visits after being discharged from a Berlin clinic. Navalny argued that he chose to stay in Germany for several more months to continue his rehabilitation.German authorities said they found traces of the Novichok nerve agent in Navalny's system. The activist accused Russian secret services of attempting to kill him. The Kremlin has categorically denied any involvement in the case, and instead claims Navalny is working with foreign intelligence agencies in a bid to smear Russia.The incident happened on Saturday night, reportedly after a police patrol responded to reports of cars blocking an intersection and doing doughnuts.Tacoma police said the incident occurred at the intersection of Ninth South and Pacific, where around 100 people gathered to entertain themselves. One person was taken to a local hospital after being run over by the police vehicle. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening. According to local media, a group of angry protesters gathered at the site after the incident.