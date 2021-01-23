© Daily News Hungray

Thanks to a lucky camera position, the followingAccording to HVG, an unexpected meteor crossed the sky in Sokorópátka, Győr-Moson-Sopron County this week. One of the users of Időkép, Károly Boráros, sent a video to the portal, as his camera was looking right in the direction of the fireball.A commenter on YouTube wrote that the meteor could also be seen from eastern Poland. He noticed it at 2 AM as he looked out the window at the landscape, but because of the sudden brightness he didn't know how to identify the phenomenon.It is important to know that this is not a meteorite: the latter is a natural object from space that is not destroyed when it hits Earth. Anyways, it offered a unique, beautiful sight.