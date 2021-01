© Andrew Harnik/AFP/Getty Images



Digital rights advocates reacted with alarm to a report published Friday detailing how Defense Intelligence Agency analysts in recent years bought databases of U.S. smartphone location data without first obtaining warrants.The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) is part of the Department of Defense and is tasked with informing military and civilian policymakers about the activities and intentions of foreign governments and nonstate actors.The new revelation, first reported by the New York Times, initially came in the form of DIA responses to questions from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) regardingWyden asked the DIA to clarify its interpretation of Carpenter v. United States the agency replied,Furthermore, Wyden asked whether DIA operatives differentiated between phone location data obtained inside the U.S. and abroad. The agency explained:Last September it was revealed that the— including a Muslim prayer app used by tens of millions of people around the world —Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said at the time:To that end, theto determine how and why federal agencies are buying access to bulk databases of Americans' cellphone location information and skirting the Fourth Amendment's warrant requirement.And as The Hill reported Friday,— which would prohibit government agencies from buying personal information from data brokers. Wyden lamented last November:In a Senate speech on Wednesday, Wyden condemned the status quoDigital and pivacy rights advocates agree. Senior ACLU staff attorney Ashley Gorski told The Hill:Wyden supports Haines' appointment, in part due to what he called her "commitments related to transparency issues." A broad range of progressive groups, however, strongly opposed her nomination.During her Senate confirmation hearing earlier this week, Wyden asked Haines about government abuse of commercially available location data. She replied: