Schizoid nation: French doctors say not to talk on subway - because Covid
Sat, 23 Jan 2021 19:24 UTC
"The mandatory wearing of masks on public transport, where social distancing is not possible, should by accompanied by one very simple precaution: avoid talking and making phone calls," the academy said in a statement.
Academy member Patrick Berche said on BFM TV on Saturday that if there were only three people in a subway car there was no problem, but if you were only two centimetres away from the next person it made sense not to converse or talk on the phone.
"It is not an obligation, it is a recommendation," he said.
The academy is not an official advisory body. It can respond to government questions but also issues recommendations, which sometimes go against official policy.
The academy - which was founded in 1820 - criticised a recent government recommendation to wear only surgical masks in public, rather than masks made of fabric.
"The proposed tightening of regulation (on masks) is based on a precautionary principle but it lacks scientific proof," the academy said.
It said that fabric or homemade masks were efficient against the spread of coronavirus as long as they were worn correctly and that most infections took place in situations where people took off their masks.
"Such a change in recommendations concerning a practice with which the entire population had become familiar, risks sparking incomprehension and could revive doubts about the soundness of official policies," the academy said.
- Another Biden miracle! CNN covid death counter begins counting backward
- Biden tells freezing troops sleeping in garages to be patient until he can get them shipped to Iraq
- Appropriate: Biden to be sworn in on copy of The Communist Manifesto
- Depressed Brian Stelter spends all day hitting refresh on Trump's Twitter page
- Most popular US President ever in history, to be inaugurated in secret behind giant wall guarded by thousands of soldiers
- AOC declares Stalin was actually center-right: No Green New Deal proves it
- Flashback: INEQUALITY! Woman makes $13 a day selling Pet Rocks on Etsy, MALE Robert Downey Jr. made millions playing Iron Man
- Jonathan Pie: Acting Gay!
- Evil fascist dictator censored and voted out of office
- An honest victory speech by Joe Biden
- Ignorant Republicans riot and don't even get any big-screen TVs
- Trump sneaks back on Twitter by disguising self as PR rep for Chinese Communist Party
- Congress upset as they're the only criminals allowed in the Capitol
- CNN gravely reports on 'first violent protest in recent memory'
- Not satire: Masks for cows aim to filter burps to curb greenhouse gas emissions
- Biden promises nationwide mask mandate and womandate
- Biden releases new memoir 'If I Rigged It'
- Flashback: Democrats warn we shouldn't reopen the country until we can be safe from Trump getting credit for a good economy
- Fisher-Price is woke! Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' playset with house you can actually burn down
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
Quote of the Day
Perhaps only people who are capable of real togetherness have that look of being alone in the universe. The others have a certain stickiness, they stick to the mass.
- D.H. Lawrence
Comment: Obsessive-compulsive behavior (constant hand-washing, mask-wearing). Paranoia. Hysteria. Antisocial behavior. And, as this article suggests, asociality. Covid regulations are designed to induce mental illness in the general public. And it's working.