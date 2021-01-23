earthquake
(Translated from Spanish): An earthquake of intensity 4.4 on the Richter scale shook the city of Granada and its metropolitan area at 12:15 pm on Saturday. The earthquake has caused a slight injury and many damages in homes, supermarkets, schools and some heritage elements in the city of Santa Fe, 12 kilometers from the capital, where the earthquake has had its epicenter. According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the earthquake occurred five kilometers deep.

