Three people died and one was missing in the floods that have submerged eight sub-districts in Manado City, North Sulawesi province, according to a local official on Saturday.Head of the Manado City Disaster Management Agency Donald Sambuaga said that the eight subdistricts are Malalayang, Wanea, Sario, Paal Dua, Pikkala, Wenang, Tuminting, and Singkil."Rains with high intensity since Friday have caused the Sawangan and Tondano rivers, which run through Manado City, to overflow," Sambuaga said.Currently, officers are still evacuating residents and calculating the number of material losses.