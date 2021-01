© Christopher Roos

Jemez people learned how to live with and manage fire long ago

creating purposeful burning of small patches of the forest around their community

fire activity was disconnected from climate

More information: Christopher I. Roos et al. Native American fire management at an ancient wildland-urban interface in the Southwest United States, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2021).

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2018733118

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Wildfires are the enemy when they threaten homes in California and elsewhere. But a new study led by SMU suggests that people living in fire-prone places can learn to manage fire as an ally to prevent dangerous blazes, just like people who lived nearly 1,000 years ago."We shouldn't be asking how to avoid fire and smoke," said SMU anthropologist and lead author Christopher Roos. "We should ask ourselves what kind of fire and smoke do we want to coexist with."An interdisciplinary team of scientists published a study in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences documenting centuries of fire management by Native American farmers. The team included scientists from SMU, the University of Arizona, Harvard University, Simon Fraser University, the US Geological Survey, Baylor University, the University of Illinois, and the University of South Florida.Roos calls those controlled burns "the right kind of fire and smoke.", he said.Roos said the ancient Jemez model could work today. Many communities in the western United States, including those of Native Americans, still rely on wood-burning to generate heat during the winter, he said. Regularly setting small, low-intensity fires in a patchwork around where people live to clear out flammable material would also follow the Jemez model, he said."Some sort of public-private tribal partnership might do a lot of good,," Roos said.Global warming is only expected to make the amount and severity of wildfires worse.Almost every major study of fire activity over the last 10,000 years indicates that climate drives fire activity, particular larger fires. Yet, many examples from traditional societies suggestThe scientists used a variety of methods to document how Jemez people handled smoke and fire centuries ago, includingIn addition, charcoal and pollen records show that Jemez people began using fire to establish an agricultural landscape and to promote habitats for large animals, such as mule deer and elk.Roos noted that tolerance of fire and smoke hazards probably went hand-in-hand with recognition of the benefits of fire and smoke."Paul Tosa, former governor of Jemez Pueblo, said 'Fire brings richness to the land,'" Roos noted. "We could do very well to learn from the wisdom of Jemez peoples and change our relationship to fire and smoke at the wildland-urban interface."