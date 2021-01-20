© Rebecca Winterburn



The unsettled summer is continuing in the South Island today, with snow on the mountains and more wild weather on the way.There's fresh snow on the tops around Queenstown today, after a dusting on some peaks in the Lakes area yesterday.Weatherwatch says temperatures will be down in many places as a storm near Stewart Island slowly tracks eastwards, dredging up the cold change.More snow was likely on the tops in the South, and there would be strong winds across much of the country.The Remarkables ski area had about 5-10cm of snow overnight, a spokeswoman said. They were expecting a few moreCoronet Peak had a dusting of 3-6cm down the bottom andMetService said there could be periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms in Southland and Fiordland, spreading elsewhere in the afternoon and evening.Gale westerlies were possible in exposed places.Rain and strong winds were predicted again for Thursday, before conditions eased on Friday.