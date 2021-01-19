ETNA Volcano Erupts in Italy 2021. New paroxysmal eruptive episode at Etna's Southeast Crater, Italy.Volcanic and infrasonic tremors increased at 19:00 UTC on January 18, followed by an eruption at 19:15 UTC, with intense Strombolian activity and a new lava overflow from the Southeast Crater.The front headed toward Valle del Bove and reached a height of about 2 900 m (9 500 feet). Intense Strombolian activity suddenly evolved into a weak lava fountain reaching maximum intensity at 20:30 UTC.