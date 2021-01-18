Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico
© Supplied
The Caribbean Astronomy Society (SAC) reported that several bright meteors were observed over Puerto Rico on Saturday 16th January, including a fireball that was captured on video at around 10:47pm according to El Nuevo Dia.com.

Observers reported that the fireball showed a striking and colorful wake, while others even perceived a sound.

"The detail that it emitted a sound is extremely interesting, because as we know light travels faster than sound, but on several occasions a simultaneous sound with a meteor has been recorded. It is known as an electrophonic meteor, "said Eddie Irizarry, vice president of the SAC, in written statements.


(translated by google).