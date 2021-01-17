Baker, who was arrested Friday morning, was allegedly attempting to recruit volunteers online to encircle protesters while carrying weapons, and trap them around the capitol building, according to a press release. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, the press release said:
"Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped. The diligent work in this case by the FBI and other public safety organizations has averted a crisis with this arrest, and we will not stop in our efforts to detect, deter, and disrupt anyone else planning to incite or commit violence."Baker, who was reportedly in the army for a year, received an "other-than-honorable discharge in 2007" and has reportedly created extremist posts for months.
"This is war. Are you willing to take up arms with us yet? Buy guns and join us this November. We are voting from the rooftops," Baker posted in October, according to a DOJ affidavit.
Baker created a Facebook event titled, "Defend Tallahassee" on January 12, 2021 according to the affidavit. Baker allegedly used this new page to post the following:
"'We advocate a diversity of tactics and organizing elsewhere than this event page. Peaceful friends are welcome and will be protected. Direct action friends are also welcome and encouraged."Baker reportedly made a virtual appearance before the a U.S. courthouse Friday afternoon.
