"Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped. The diligent work in this case by the FBI and other public safety organizations has averted a crisis with this arrest, and we will not stop in our efforts to detect, deter, and disrupt anyone else planning to incite or commit violence."

"'We advocate a diversity of tactics and organizing elsewhere than this event page. Peaceful friends are welcome and will be protected. Direct action friends are also welcome and encouraged."

Daniel Baker of Tallahassee, Florida, was arrested Friday by the FBI for attempting to coordinate an armed resistance to respond to any pro-Trump protesters who may gather before the Florida state capital, according to a press release.Baker, who was arrested Friday morning, was allegedlyto encircle protesters while carrying weapons, and trap them around the capitol building, according to a press release. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, the press release said:"This is war. Are you willing to take up arms with us yet? Buy guns and join us this November. We are voting from the rooftops," Baker posted in October, according to a DOJ affidavit according to the affidavit. Baker allegedly used this new page to post the following:Baker reportedly made a virtual appearance before the a U.S. courthouse Friday afternoon.