In Långsele, the local trader Otto Lampinen has made sure that the stranded passengers on a train that is standing still now have something in their stomach.He delivered sandwiches to the about 60 passengers who have been stuck on the train since 3 o'clock last night after a train derailed in Skorped.According to SVT's team on site in Långsele, the passengers were evacuated from the train later in the afternoon because the railway track was not passable.There is a lot of snow in Långsele - the estimate was that it has reached 70 centimeters (more than 2 feet) so far.