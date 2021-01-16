snow
More than two feet (70cm) of snow leaves railway track impassable.
12 Jan 2021 - Stranded train passengers received sandwiches. With video

Train passengers stuck since early Tuesday morning - got food from Långselehandlare. The train company was forced to evacuate the passengers in the afternoon.

In Långsele, the local trader Otto Lampinen has made sure that the stranded passengers on a train that is standing still now have something in their stomach.

He delivered sandwiches to the about 60 passengers who have been stuck on the train since 3 o'clock last night after a train derailed in Skorped.

According to SVT's team on site in Långsele, the passengers were evacuated from the train later in the afternoon because the railway track was not passable.

There is a lot of snow in Långsele - the estimate was that it has reached 70 centimeters (more than 2 feet) so far.

Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for this link.(Video also)