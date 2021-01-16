Observers map for event 292-2021.
© AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 45 reports (event 292-2021) about a meteor fireball seen over Irkutsk Oblast, Irkutskaya oblast', Республика Бурятия and Иркутская область on Friday, January 15th 2021 around 00:24 UT.

A video was uploaded to the AMS website.