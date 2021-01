"MS-13 is responsible for a wave of death and violence that has terrorized communities, leaving neighborhoods on Long Island and throughout the Eastern District of New York in bloodshed. Even when incarcerated the Ranfla Nacional continued to direct MS-13s global operations, recruit new members, including children, into MS-13 and orchestrate murder and mayhem around the world."

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn have hitThe US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York on Thursday indicted the gang's leaders for conspiracy to provide and conceal material support to terrorists and conspiracy to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.Federal authorities are seeking to extradite the jailed suspects to the US, sources said.Three others — Hugo Armando Quinteros-Mineros, Cesar Humberto Lopez-Larios and Fredy Ivan Jandres-Parada —Among the jailed suspects isand is considered one of the gang's most powerful members, prosecutors said.— or the gang's ruling body."The FBI is committed to combatting all forms of terrorism that threaten the American people as well as our international partners," FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.according to the 31-page federal indictment.Henriquez was among the founding members of the group — with other present-day leaders of the gang also sporting menacing nicknames like "Crook de Hollywood," "Tigre de Park View," and "Rata de Leewards," prosecutors said.with their approval required before a member could enter the US. The ruling body— to eliminate rivals, disloyal gang members, or law enforcement personnel, the indictment said.For instance, in 2004 the MS-13 leadership ordered a green light to eliminate all members of the gang's Coronados "clique" because it was feuding with other branches of the gang, prosecutors said.the feds said.The vicious gang, which has reached around the globe and has long beenis responsible for a trail of mutilated bodies.The gang grew out of an LA street gang peopled in part by Salvadoran immigrants in the 1980s, and evolved into one of the nation's most violent criminal organizations.the indictment said.They grew so powerful in El Salvador that they influenced the government's oversight over the Central American nation through bribes, intimidation, and threats — even declaring war on the country's cops in recent years.They fund their operations throughprosecutors said.MS-13 members are considered ruthless, withand take revenge on those deemed disloyal.Acting US Attorney Seth DuCharme said in a statement: