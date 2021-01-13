Gab CEO

Andrew Torba
Gab CEO completely backed up President Trump's Twitter account before it was deleted and recreated him on Gab! What's even more impressive is the did this while traffic was up 700% and under attack from leftists. Gab is currently having servers upgraded to handle the large influx in traffic but we're told it should stabilize soon.

President Trump's new account: https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump

Trump on Gab