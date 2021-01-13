© Ronald W. Erdrich/Abilene Reporter



The forecast for Sunday's winter storm was spot on and resulted in record-breaking snow for parts of Texas.The forecast called for the heaviest snow from the Panhandle to Central Texas, and it was verified by Sunday evening with record snowfall for Austin and Waco.Reports ranged from one to 9 inches from Central to North Texas. There were widespread 4 to 6-inch totals north of Austin to just south of Dallas.Mosheim: 9.0 inchesStephenville: 8.0 inchesNorse: 8.0 inchesCisco: 7.5 inchesComanche: 6.5 inchesPalestine: 6.0 inchesAthens: 5.5 inchesWest: 5.0 inchesGroesbeck: 4.8 inchesKilleen: 4.5 inchesPalo Pinto: 4.0 inchesBurleson: 3.5 inchesCorsicana: 3.0 inchesCedar Hill: 1.5 inchesSouth Fort Worth: 1.0 inchesFor Austin, it was a daily record snowfall for both Camp Mabry and the Austin Bergstrom International Airport.set in 1973. This is the most snow received in a single day since February 2004. What was the last measurable snow for Camp Mabry? 0.4 inches in December of 2017.from 1973. Sunday's snowfall is now the 10th highest 24-hour snowfall event and the highest snowfall since 1982.