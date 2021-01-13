Meteor fireball over Norway
© Norwegian Meteor Network / Solar Observatory at Harestua
On the night of 5 January 2021 at 00:21:38, a large meteor fireball lit up the sky over Eastern Norway reports the Norwegian Meteorite Network, and may have produced meteorites.

According to the Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) website infrasound stations on Løten registered signals from the meteor which was heard by people living in Ullensaker.

The Norwegian Meteor Network / Solar Observatory at Harestua recorded the event: