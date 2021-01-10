© Corbett Report

The Many Deaths of the Dollar

US capital markets are the deepest and most developed, able to facilitate trillions of dollars of transactions per year with ease;

The dollar is held in countries around the world, with (in the estimate of Fed Chair Jerome Powell) about half of the two trillion dollars' worth of federal reserve notes in circulation being held abroad;

Most international trade is settled in US dollars and most assets and financial offerings are denominated in dollars;

and the US has the world's largest economy.

The Next Rebirth of the Dollar?

[A] destabilising asymmetry at the heart of the IMFS [international monetary and financial system] is growing," he told his bankster brethren at their annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, concluding that "a multi-polar global economy requires a new IMFS to realise its full potential.

We also need to rethink our economic and financial sovereignty. I spoke of Iran earlier. We can continue to defend our Iran agenda with pride. Why do we find ourselves in this situation? Because there is a de facto extraterritoriality of the dollar. Because our companies, even when we decide to protect them and take them forward, are dependent on the dollar. I am not saying that we need to fight the dollar, but we need to build real economic and financial sovereignty of the euro. And we have moved too slowly in this area as well. And what we need to build on is a strengthening, a greater integration of the Euro Area, a greater integration of financial markets of the Euro Area and stakeholders, and a capacity to build everything that truly establishes financial and monetary sovereignty. We are not there yet. And it is essential.

The dollar enjoyed great trust around the world. It was almost the only universal currency in the world. For some reason, the United States began to use dollar settlements as a political tool, to impose restrictions on the use of the dollar. They began to bite the hand that feeds them. They'll collapse soon.

Anyone who thinks governments will just stand back and let the people decide for themselves what is money, leading to us carrying around gold and silver coins, or transacting with cryptocurrencies between mobile phones, has failed to learn the lesson of government control. If only to prevent individuals taking away control of money from the state completely, governments will be forced to turn what is left of fiat money into gold substitutes to ensure widespread distribution. In this context, a gold substitute is a form of money exchangeable on demand by the holder for gold coinage at a fixed rate. In other words, the monetary system can only return to the generally accepted monetary conditions that existed prior to the First World War.

The most high profile of these has been Libra - a new payments infrastructure based on an international stablecoin fully backed by reserve assets in a basket of currencies including the US dollar, the euro, and sterling. It could be exchanged between users on messaging platforms and with participating retailers.

What Can We Do?