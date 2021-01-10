in southern Thailand, affecting the 4 provinces of Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani. Authorities reportFlooding began around 04 January after heavy rain influenced by the North East Monsoon and an area of low pressure off the coast of Peninsular Malaysia, where flooding has also affected thousands of people since the start of the year.and Narathiwat 71.7mm.According to Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM),, with 907 people displaced.Two fatalities were reported in Yala and 1 in Songkhla, where 2 people were also reported injured.According to DDPM, as of 10 January, 25,211 households were affected by flooding in 13 districts of Narathiwat, while 15,229 households were affected in 5 districts of Yala and 7,549 households across 3 districts of Songkhla. In Pattani, 10,508 households were affected in 8 districts.A team from the Royal Thai Army was deployed to make repairs to a severely damaged bridge in Than To District, Yala Province.