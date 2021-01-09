Earth Changes
Madrid's heaviest snowfall in 50 years, red warnings also issued for Italy & Croatia as even more snow is forecast
France 24
Sat, 09 Jan 2021 13:25 UTC
Rescue services reached 1,500 people trapped in cars, while skiers glided down Gran Via, normally one of the busiest streets in the capital. Other Madrid residents used the freak blizzard to snowboard down the road or pelt each other with snowballs.
A man and woman who were traveling in a car drowned after a river burst its banks near Malaga, southern Spain, and two homeless people froze to death, one in Madrid and the other in the eastern city of Calatayud, authorities said.
Responding to the events, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia tweeted: "The royal family would like to express their sorrow for victims of the storm ... and ask for extreme caution against the risks of accumulation of ice and snow."
Interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska urged Spaniards to avoid all but essential travel. "We are facing the most intense storm in the last 50 years," he said.
More than 650 roads were blocked by snow, said Grande-Marlaska, leaving some drivers stuck in their cars from Friday night until Saturday.
Patricia Manzanares, trapped in her car on the M-40 motorway in Madrid since 7 p.m. on Friday, told RTVE television: "I have been stuck here without water or any other help".
Aena, which controls the country's airports, said Madrid's Barajas airport, which was closed on Friday night, would remain shut for the rest of Saturday. It said at least 50 flights to Madrid, Malaga, Tenerife and Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, were canceled.
The State Meteorological Agency said it was the heaviest snowfall in Madrid since 1971, while José Miguel Viñas, a meteorologist from Spanish National Radio, said that between 25 cm and 50 cm (10-20 inches) had fallen in the capital, which he said made it the largest snowfall since 1963.
Atletico Madrid's game against Athletic Bilbao, scheduled to kick off at 1515 GMT on Saturday, was postponed, La Liga said in a statement.
Reuters
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Record snowfall covers Japan
- British scientists developing world's first Covid-19 vaccine smart patch
- Madrid's heaviest snowfall in 50 years, red warnings also issued for Italy & Croatia as even more snow is forecast
- Shock and glee: Twitter's ban of US President Donald Trump evokes shadow of Orwellian corporate dictatorship
- Ice Age Farmer Report: UK Going Door to Door Killing Chickens - Bird Flu as Cover Story
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Food Wars - Nations Halt Exports, Import Anything in Sight
- Heavy rainfall brings flooding to Casablanca, Morocco
- Six dead, nearly 50,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods - described as worst in half a century
- Three killed after avalanche strikes ski resort in Arctic city of Norilsk, Russia
- Woman killed and 'partially eaten' by pack of dogs while jogging in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Mysterious meteor fireball spotted in United Arab Emirates skies
- Multiple meteor fireball sightings reported in Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada
- Sleeping Giants demand Google & Apple pull Parler app from stores over 'incitement' to violence
- Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump
- West Michigan man arrested amid Capitol riot 'not a Trumpster,' step-father says
- 'World's first vaccine smart patch' that monitors immune response developed
- 'This is getting sicker by the day': Viewers blast TV show asking about rewards for snitching on neighbours breaking Covid rules
- Best of the Web: Paul Craig Roberts: America's Color Revolution
- Trump sneaks back on Twitter by disguising self as PR rep for Chinese Communist Party
- Man seen in photograph reclining at Sen. Nancy Pelosi's desk arrested, officials say
- Ice Age Farmer Report: UK Going Door to Door Killing Chickens - Bird Flu as Cover Story
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Food Wars - Nations Halt Exports, Import Anything in Sight
- Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump
- Best of the Web: Paul Craig Roberts: America's Color Revolution
- Man seen in photograph reclining at Sen. Nancy Pelosi's desk arrested, officials say
- NY State Assembly Bill A416: The path to Covid concentration camps and totalitarian terror in America?
- Trump as 'riot inciter:' The Left finds time for one more big lie against Trump
- SOTT Focus: 'The Storming of the Capitol': America's Reichstag Fire?
- Best of the Web: Worrisome signs the capitol breach was planned to discredit Trump supporters: An eyewitness account
- Best of the Web: The purge begins: Trump permanently banned from Twitter, along with Flynn, Powell and others - Google/Apple give Parler ultimatum to comply
- EU will dictate to members their Covid-19 vaccine deals, Hungary warned against talks with Russia, China & Israel
- Lockdown without end in the UK? Bojo has shown Brits the finger
- Is Russia really in decline? Western pundits still insist country on brink despite repeated predictions of apocalypse falling flat
- Trump says he won't attend Biden inauguration
- Russia sees US democracy 'limping' after Capitol stormed
- Libyan National Army captures ISIS sent to Libya by Turkish Intelligence
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Pigs Catch COVID - UK Bans Free Range Chickens! - War on Meat / Animal Ag
- Best of the Web: UK's children can be used as undercover spies to report on parents, covert intelligence bill reveals
- "They're not gonna let up and they should not" - Kamala Harris egged on violent BLM rioters in 2020 — Trump told protesters to go home
- Revenge of the Sith: Feds, media want blood, label Capitol Hill rioters domestic terrorists
- Shock and glee: Twitter's ban of US President Donald Trump evokes shadow of Orwellian corporate dictatorship
- Sleeping Giants demand Google & Apple pull Parler app from stores over 'incitement' to violence
- West Michigan man arrested amid Capitol riot 'not a Trumpster,' step-father says
- 'This is getting sicker by the day': Viewers blast TV show asking about rewards for snitching on neighbours breaking Covid rules
- Two women out walking in England fined £200 each for 'taking unnecessary exercise and drinking beverages'
- Questions about the chaos at the Capitol that desperately need to be answered
- Two known Antifa members posed as pro-Trump to infiltrate Capitol riot: sources
- Best of the Web: West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans charged after entering capitol with 'rioters'
- Missouri parents' lawsuit claims school engages in 'intentional racial discrimination' against white students
- Spare me. Biden and Democrats never cared about law and order
- 'Perfectly healthy' doctor dies of a blood disorder 16 days after Covid-19 vaccine; wife certain it was jab triggered
- Capitol siege: Four vets give firsthand account on Thursday's protest at US Capitol
- Hero: UK professor Kathleen Stock, OBE recipient, refuses to bend the knee after 600 'academics' sign letter denouncing her 'transphobic' views
- Model Emily Ratajkowski: If Mark Zuckerberg can shut the President off Facebook, he can shut any of us off
- The shooting of Ashli Babbitt by Capitol police has echoes of BLM icon George Floyd's murder... but no golden coffin for her
- MSM flunky Rick Klein sets off alarm bells after calling for 'cleansing' of Trump supporters - deletes tweet
- 'Activist' who stormed Capitol Building, interviewed by CNN, is actually a radical leftist from Utah, threatened to "rip Trump from White House"
- A pandemic of viral insanity
- Media outrage over Capitol riot isn't about defending democracy, it's about wielding power
- Antifa still riot in Portland on night Biden's election is certified
- How an Austrian and British Malthusian brainwashed a generation of Americans
- The complex relationship between Marxism and Wokeness
- Inscription leads archaeologists to tomb of one of the last Han emperors
- 4,400 year old Iranian cuneiform-type writing deciphered by French archaeologist
- 2020 the 'Worst Year Ever' - You're joking, right? Here are the real doozies...
- The gold clad woman and the story of the silk road revealed in ultra-high-status Roman burial in London's Spitalfields
- H.G. Wells' Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With the Great Reset Agenda
- Why Russia saved the United States from itself
- Mound in Iran could be ancient ruined Achaemenid-era castle
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Unipolar vs Multipolar: The death of McKinley and the loss of America's soul
- Celtic gold coin hoard discovered from time Boudicca was at war with the Romans
- Evidence for a massive paleo-tsunami at ancient Tel Dor, Israel
- Pompeii 'street food shop' emerges from the ashes with some food still in pots
- Ancient DNA tells new story of Caribbean's first people
- America's prehistoric Clovis people made tools only during 300-year period at time of climatic upheaval
- Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic food from India and Southeast Asia to Israel 3,600-years ago
- Discovery of 66 new Roman Army sites gives more clues about one of the empire's most infamous conflicts
- Stories about the Pleiades may date back 100,000 years
- 'World's first vaccine smart patch' that monitors immune response developed
- Magnets dim natural glow of human cells, may shed light on how animals migrate
- Huntsman spiders found weaving 'frog traps' out of silk and leaves
- Israel can expect a major earthquake of M6.5 in the coming years
- Chandler wobble detected on Mars
- Masks no obstacle for new facial recognition system from Japan's NEC
- New study on circadian clock shows 'junk DNA' plays a key role in regulating rhythms
- Earth's spin is accelerating says new research
- A guide to the solar system's biggest secrets
- Ball lightning: Could bizarre phenomena arrive from another dimension?
- Hundreds of high-velocity stars discovered, many on their way OUT of the Milky Way
- Secrets behind sunquakes could lurk beneath solar surface
- Best of the Web: Chinese Govt: 'Covid-19 began as multiple separate outbreaks globally, we were just the first to report'
- Old-guard scientists reveal their biases as new scientists suggest evidence for God
- UK's 'space spider' robot to join NASA moon mission in 2021
- Ants and their crucial role as wildflower gardeners
- Study finds intriguing link between iron levels and lifespan
- NASA warns rocky start to 2021 begins with unwelcome, 220-meter wide asteroid visitor
- 'We've learned nothing from sci-fi movies': Boston Dynamics' advanced dancing robots both amuse & scare
- Extinct woolly rhino found in excellent condition after being frozen in Far Eastern Russian permafrost for at least 20,000 years
- Record snowfall covers Japan
- Madrid's heaviest snowfall in 50 years, red warnings also issued for Italy & Croatia as even more snow is forecast
- Heavy rainfall brings flooding to Casablanca, Morocco
- Six dead, nearly 50,000 evacuated in Malaysia floods - described as worst in half a century
- Three killed after avalanche strikes ski resort in Arctic city of Norilsk, Russia
- Woman killed and 'partially eaten' by pack of dogs while jogging in Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Fierce cyclone in North Pacific marks end of year of record weather events
- Intense cold wave hits Taiwan, rare snow in mountains that haven't seen any in years
- Extreme freezes and snowfall batters parts of world
- Beast from the East brings snow & ice as much of UK hit by severe Winter weather
- Woman dies after shark attack at beach near Waihī, New Zealand
- Very rare noctilucent clouds appear over Argentina
- Hospital in Naples evacuated after huge sinkhole opens up
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Isangel, Vanuatu
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits off New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
- Cold wave freezes parts of China
- Beijing freezes as temperature sinks to lowest since 1969
- 205 roads blocked by heavy snow in Himachal Pradesh, India - up to 30 inches deep
- Novel atmosphere phenomenon 'STEVE' makes ANOTHER appearance over Finland
- 500 people evacuated from the area around the Merapi volcano, Indonesia after thick clouds of smoke expelled
- Mysterious meteor fireball spotted in United Arab Emirates skies
- Multiple meteor fireball sightings reported in Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada
- Montana Learning Center catches video of a meteor fireball over Canyon Ferry
- Daytime meteor fireball streaks over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball as bright as full moon over Spain on January 2
- Loud boom heard in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky tri-state area
- 'Booming noise' prompts police investigation in Muskego, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball captured over southeastern US
- Cause of mysterious booms leaves Tucson, Arizona residents shaking for answers
- Did a huge fireball crash near a lake in Allegan County, Michigan?
- Meteor fireball lights up sky from New Jersey to North Carolina
- 'Sonic boom' sends people into a tizzy in Chandigarh, India
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over England
- Meteor fireball falls from the sky north of Sandpoint, Idaho
- Asteroid bigger than the Statue of Liberty will fly past Earth on Christmas Day, NASA says
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Alabama
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor fireball lights up southern China's dark morning skies
- Meteor fireball recorded over the Netherlands, observed as far away as Scotland
- 'Loud booms' in Austin, Texas lead to 911 calls but no explanation
- British scientists developing world's first Covid-19 vaccine smart patch
- 'Vaccines' are genetic-engineered drugs
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid Agenda
- 2 people die in Norway nursing home days after Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, investigation launched
- Health authorities on alert after nurse DIES following vaccination with Pfizer's Covid-19 shot in Portugal
- SOTT Focus: What Pfizer/BioNTech isn't telling us about the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: COVID Mass Vaccination Experiment: Prepare For The Worst With This Health Protocol
- Canadian personal support worker suffers 'rare but severe' reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- UK allows mixing COVID-19 vaccines as experts warn of risks
- HUNDREDS of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
- Best of the Web: COVID 'vaccines' are a medical experiment on humanity
- Best of the Web: Actual science: University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of Coronavirus
- Scientists scramble to identify culprit behind covid vaccine allergic reactions
- Doctor reportedly has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine
- A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath
- EPM301: The synthetic & patented cannabis compound 'more potent than CBD & THC'
- Did you know you have a second brain?
- New class of antibiotics active against a wide range of bacteria discovered
- Sex-specific Alzheimer's treatment found to benefit males but not females
- Top German virologist casts doubt on fears of new 'highly contagious' UK Covid-19 strain
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- Trump sneaks back on Twitter by disguising self as PR rep for Chinese Communist Party
- Congress upset as they're the only criminals allowed in the Capitol
- CNN gravely reports on 'first violent protest in recent memory'
- Not satire: Masks for cows aim to filter burps to curb greenhouse gas emissions
- Biden promises nationwide mask mandate and womandate
- Biden releases new memoir 'If I Rigged It'
- Flashback: Democrats warn we shouldn't reopen the country until we can be safe from Trump getting credit for a good economy
- Fisher-Price is woke! Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' playset with house you can actually burn down
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
- Clever American disguises self as transgender Middle Easterner in hopes of receiving more COVID aid
- Jupiter and Saturn issued fines for not obeying social distance rules
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
Quote of the Day
Actions are visible, though motives are secret.
- Samuel Johnson
Recent Comments
The real reason Pelosi, et al, are screeching for Article 25 removal from office, with only 11 days left in his term... If removed by Art. 25...
"Q Sent Me" - Notice how they have used this FF to highlight Q-Anon ... Still no let up in the fake narrative that Q is extreme right, domestic...
Watch out for snails!....[Link]
Is Jack Dorsey related to Rasputin?
Giuliani And Bannon Discuss Night Of Long Digital Knives And Trump Declass.....[Link]
Comment: Express reports: The ice age cometh? A few days ago Spain recorded its lowest temperature ever at -34C.