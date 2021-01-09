© AP Photo/Marco Ugarte



Mexico's president on Thursday condemned the decision by social media platforms to block the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the same time declined to condemn the assault by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, citing his policy of not interfering in other countries' affairs. He said only that he regretted the loss of lives.But López Obrador, who is seen as friendly to Trump, was quick to criticize what he called the censorship of the U.S. president.Facebook and Instagram said Thursday that they will bar Trump from posting at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Twitter imposed a 12-hour lockdown of Trump's account, and the president used his restored assess to post a video Thursday.López Obrador also said he was not planning to attend Biden's inauguration. Earlier, he refrained from congratulating Biden on his election victory until after the Electoral College vote in mid-December. The Mexican leader's only trip abroad so far in his presidency was to visit Trump in Washington in July to celebrate the implementation of the Mexico-U.S.-Canada trade agreement.