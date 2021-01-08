Great white shark
Witnesses have described harrowing scenes at a Bowentown beach, near Waihī, in western Bay of Plenty, after a shark attacked a woman while she was swimming.

Despite emergency services performing vigorous CPR on the victim, who was in her early 20s, she died at the scene.

A rāhui has been placed around the area by local iwi as whānau gathered to mourn at a Coastguard building at the Bowentown end of Waihī Beach on Thursday night, where the victim's body was believed to be laying.

As the night came to a close, a group of locals and holidaymakers lit candles and had drinks in memory of the victim on the beach itself.


Family and friends of the victim were gathered at the coastguard building on Thursday night.
© RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Family and friends of the victim were gathered at the coastguard building on Thursday night.
AS IT HAPPENED

Emergency services were called to the beach about 5.10pm on Thursday after reports of a woman being injured in the water.

Police said initial indications suggested she may have been injured by a shark. The victim was believed to have had bite wounds to at least one of her legs.

Witness Elliot Hall said a local resident told him the victim was swimming just past the waves when she started screaming.

Lifeguards were quickly at the scene, and pulled the woman out of the water.

Hall arrived when paramedics had turned up, and wondered what was going on. He said he watched paramedics perform CPR on the woman for more than 20 minutes as family and friends gathered around her.

Another witness, Tadhg Stopford, said a man and a woman next to the victim appeared to be in "shocked distress" as an IV went into her and vigorous CPR continued to be applied.

Despite efforts, the woman was not able to be revived.

Stopford said after the CPR stopped, the pair's shock deepened and the man walked into the sea, where he stayed for several minutes. "I felt ... his loss," Stopford said.

The victim's death will be referred to the coroner.

'ONLY A MATTER OF TIME'

Mark Wilson, a local resident, was swimming at the beach on Thursday afternoon when he was told to evacuate the water.

Wilson said he did not realise something serious was unfolding until he witnessed a rescue helicopter land on the beach.

He said he sees sharks in the area frequently, and it was only matter of time before an incident happened. He believed the shark involved to be a white pointer shark (great white).

About 8.30pm Thursday, Wilson and a group of others lit candles on the beach in memory of the victim, who they did not know.

"It could have been any of us, so we just thought we'd have a drink for the person involved."

(Read more here)