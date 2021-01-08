Society's Child
Capitol Hill violence: Explosives found at RNC, DNC 'the real deal,' sources say
Fox News
Thu, 07 Jan 2021 16:45 UTC
Fox News first reported that multiple IEDs, resembling pipe bombs, were found near the Capitol grounds on Wednesday.
Specifically, two law enforcement sources said devices resembling pipe bombs were found near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee, both buildings located near the Capitol grounds.
One senior federal law enforcement official confirmed to Fox News those devices were not phonies, "those things were the real deal."
The investigation into who is responsible for planting the devices is ongoing and Department of Justice officials are vowing that the person, or persons, responsible will be held accountable.
The DC bomb squad was called to both scenes and eventually the ATF "rendered both devices safe," according to the senior federal law enforcement official.
Both headquarters are located just blocks from Capitol Hill; the scare reportedly prompted temporary evacuations.
Earlier Wednesday, a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding.
The nation's elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington's mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.
Washington D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said Thursday morning four people died and at least 68 people were arrested in connection with the unrest of curfew violations.
Steven A. Sund, chief of United States Capitol Police (USCP) said Thursday more than 50 USCP and MPD officers were hurt, and some have been hospitalized with "serious injuries."
"The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C. Maintaining public safety in an open environment - specifically for First Amendment activities - has long been a challenge," Sund said in an emailed statement. "The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake - these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior. "
The FBI has asked anyone who believes they have information or photos and videos of the Capitol Hill rioting to share it by visiting this website or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.