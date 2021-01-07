© National Institute of Health

"Junk DNA" proves to be a valuable tool in circadian rhythms

Physiologic and behavioral impacts of miRNAs

If you've ever had a bad case of jet lag, you know how a disruption to your body's circadian rhythm makes it difficult to function. Molecular circadian "clocks" exist in cells throughout the body, governing more than just sleep and wake cycles -- they are crucial to many aspects of human health. For more than a decade researchers have been trying to figure out what makes them tick, in search of new insights into diseases like Alzheimer's, cancer and diabetes.Until now, that research has focused on what is known as clock genes, which encode proteins that drive oscillating cycles of gene expression affecting physiology and behavior. But research just published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals"We've seen how the function of these clock genes are really important in many different diseases," said Steve Kay, Provost Professor of neurology, biomedical engineering and quantitative computational biology at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. "But what we were blind to wasFormerly thought to be "junk DNA,"Past research has indicated miRNAs may have a role in the function of circadian clocks but determining which of the hundreds of miRNAs in the genome might be involved remained a problem.Kay and his team, led by Lili Zhou, a research associate in the Keck School's Department of Neurology, turned to the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation (GNF) in San Diego which has created robots capable of high throughput experiments. Working with scientists at the institute,"The collaboration with GNF made it possible for us to conduct the first cell-based, genome-wide screening approach to systematically identify which of the hundreds of miRNAs might be the ones modulating circadian rhythms," said Zhou."Much to our surprise," said Kay, "we discovered about 110 to 120 miRNAs that do this."With the help of Caitlyn Miller, a biochemistry undergraduate from USC Dornsife,Researchers also focused on the physiologic and behavioral impacts of miRNAs. They analyzed the behavior of mice with a particular cluster of miRNAs inactivated -- miR 183/96/182 -- and saw that inactivating the cluster interfered with their wheel-running behavior in the dark compared with control mice. They thenUnderstanding the impact of miRNAs on the circadian clock in individual tissue could reveal new ways of treating or preventing specific diseases.said Kay. "The next step I think for us to model disease states in animals and in cells and look at how these microRNAs are functioning in those disease states."