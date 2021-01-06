The pace of church closures could accelerate as a result of financial losses caused by the pandemic, a senior Church of England bishop has said, with Victorian urban buildings most at risk., said David Walker, the bishop of Manchester.National figures for losses since last March were not available, but it had been a "big hit", said Walker, who is chairing a review of the C of E's priorities and organisational structures for the next 10 years.Another report put the C of E's losses as high as £150m, and suggested the number of parishes and bishops could be drastically reduced.The C of E has a history of closing redundant churches, but Walker told an online briefing organised by the Religion Media Centre: "I suspect the pace will increase as a result of Covid."He said:it that there was when it was built ... They were built to serve populations that just don't exist [now]."In addition,, Walker said.The C of E has regularly reviewed the size and number of dioceses over the past decade, but the Covid pandemic had given such discussion added urgency, a source said. But there were no specific proposals being discussed. "Different bishops have very different views on what could or should happen," the source added.On Tuesday, faith leaders urged caution afterimposed in the latest coronavirus lockdown.and that clergy who had concerns or were shielding should "take particular care and stay at home".Some clergy expressed anxiety over the exemption in the face of the virus's spread. Alice Smith, the vicar of St John the Evangelist in Brownswood Park, north London, tweeted: "There's a part of me that wishes we had been closed so as not to be going to bed with what feels like an impossible decision."and people I know. And if it goes wrong, it will be because I wasn't careful enough."Qari Asim, the chair of the Mosques and Imams National Advisory Board, said: "Voluntary closure of mosques should be considered by those mosques where risk assessments suggest that remaining open will pose a serious risk to the wellbeing of worshippers. Preservation of life is an important Islamic principle."In Scotland, places of worship were ordered to close under new restrictions that came into force on Tuesday. In Wales and Northern Ireland, they can remain open but must enforce social-distancing measures.