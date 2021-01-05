secsdec20
2020 ended with some amazing Earth Changes events, including a huge bolide that took many by surprise in southern China at the end of the month. Many witnesses reported a series of large bangs as it went through the sky.

According to reports, it might have dropped several fragments in the area and is suspected that it landed near the border between Nangqian County and Yusu County.

Let's hope those fallen fragments do not carry something way worse than the exaggerated Covid flu.

But even if this meteor fireball was the most impressive this month, there were many reports of similar events in other countries, particularly in the US with two registered accounts in Idaho.

Heavy rain and floods are now becoming the new normal in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam continues to struggle with nonstop downpours; 280 died, 66 are still missing and 1,5 million have been affected just in December. Authorities assess the damage of this months-long disaster in 10 trillion.

Central Philipines is another area that has been hit by nonstop rain since October. Flooding and landslides killed two and forced evacuations of hundreds of families this month.

Floodwaters in Western Indonesia reached as high as 5 meters causing widespread damage and taking the life of at least 5 people; 2,700 homes were left underwater forcing authorities to cut off electricity and water supplies.

Heavy rains and extreme flooding hit Brazil for the second month in a row. Authorities confirmed that at least 700 died just in Rio de Janeiro within one week.

A huge 700 meters wide landslide in Ask, Norway destroyed 30 houses, injured at least 10 people, and left 21 unaccounted for. At least 1,000 residents were evacuated from the area. The landslide was a so-called "quick clay slide".

Quick clay is a kind of clay found in Norway and Sweden that can collapse and behave like a fluid when it's under stress. It seems that geological and volcanic activity could be the culprits. Iceland has presented similar phenomena during the past months too.

This was the second event reported this year in Norway and the largest in the area so far. The first one took place in June and ran more than 600 meters along the shore and 150 meters inland.

