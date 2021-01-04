"Therefore, Roger Stone, by counsel, requests a show cause order directed to the Office of the Special Counsel to show cause why contempt did not occur,"

"6:22 am I received a link from CNN Correspondent Sara Murray to the DOJ website where the indictment is posted. (It is important to note that the current copy posted there has the PACER filing confirmation in the header of each page indicating a filing date of 1/24/2019.

The copy that currently appears on the DOJ website is now different from PACER Docket Entry #1 as the one originally in PACER was replaced with a scan of the original with signatures and stamps).



6:22 am I receive, via text message from Sara Murray of CNN, what appears to be a draft copy of the indictment as it has no PACER filing notations in the header. (See attached) This makes the document provided to me different from the copy currently on the DOJ website and would appear to be prior in time to the filing and the unsealing. It is unknown how CNN had obtained a copy of a sealed indictment without a PACER filing header.

Court as soon as the defendant named in the Indictment is in custody so that the foregoing materials can be unsealed and entered on the public docket. That Stone's 6:06 a.m. arrest preceded, by three hours, the Court being informed, is par for the course. What is not par for the course is that a news crew knew the time and place of the arrest, and was "staked out" to watch the arrest unfold, having been provided an unfiled, draft copy of the indictment the Court had ordered sealed.

In the predawn hours of Jan. 25, 2019, over a dozen heavily. The raid footage hit social media and television in a broadcast by CNN designed to harass and humiliate Stone, his family, supporters, and the supporters of Trump's.Stone lives on a short dead-end street on a canal. A person familiar with the event told me that the FBI knocked on every door and told people on the street to remain inside as it was a "potentially dangerous' situation. A female neighbor who was walking her dog was told to take the dog and stay inside.According to the security cameras on Stone's house,So how did CNN know what was going to happen and know the timing? How did they get there so much before the FBI? And if Stone was so dangerous that he needed 12 heavily armed FBI agents in helicopters and boats, why was CNN, a civilian and unarmed news crew, allowed to stay and film before and after the raid?Here is the footage:Those questions have been asked in legal motions and have never been answered.Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted Stone, claiming Stone was coordinating with Trump officials about "WikiLeaks' stolen emails." Stone was convicted in a highly suspicious trial that smacked of a secret state and two-tiered justice system, punished with a circus media trial, bankrupted, denied access to his closest friends, gagged from addressing the corrupt media, denied work, and then Trump eventually pardoned Stone.Written in 2019 and not answered yet, about CNN knew of the arrest. On behalf of Stone, Grant Smith wrote:It is unsettled still, the matter of the unjust televised raid by CNN on Stone's home, showing his arrest. Some question if there are legal consequences for what appears was leaked information to one media company. Were those actions an infringement of Stone's civil rights?There is no proof that the CNN reporter who first had the information about the arrest and contacted Stone's attorney, Sara Murray, got texts or emails from Weisman. Still, those questions should be investigated and could be answered if the Government took Americans' civil liberties seriously.CNN reporter Sara Murray emailed my lawyer Grant Smith a draft copy of my indictment three hours before it was unsealed," Stone told me, and offered me court documents with texts.He said:This is important:Does CNN have any journalistic standards? Any Integrity? If there was no one else there, was the information really public? And did they consider the amount of damage they would cause by filming an arrest that appeared to be made purely out of political revenge?Here are the documents that Stone alleges prove that CNN was lying about the source of their knowledge of his arrest and the raid on his home.According to court documents, Timeline for the Morning of January 25, 20194:58 am CNN SUV with 2 people arrives and parks on the street directly in front of the Stone residence6:04 am FBI arrives, and their operations begin6:04 am CNN jumps out of vehicle and is permitted to begin filming the FBI activities without being asked to leave6:06 am After Stone is arrested CNN is approached and asked to move vehicle and leave the area6:06 am Stone walked out in bed clothes6:11 am CNN calls counsel for Stone to inform of arrest and seek comment6:22 am CNN provides to counsel for Stone by text message a draft copy of the indictment said to have come from the SCO8:55 am Clerk's office enters the unsealing of the Indictment on to the public docketTEXT MESSAGE FROM CNNStone has text messages showing the date and time of the claim that there was a Press Release from SCO.SHOW CAUSE MOTIONGrant Smith, Stone's attorney wrote:The letter continued from Smith describing the timeline of Stone's arrest:According to the PACER docket entry, the Indictment was unsealed and entered onto the public docket on January 25, 2019, without a notation as to time. It contained only the initials of the person who created the entry, "zvt." The Clerk's office informed counsel for Mr. Stone that the Indictment's entry into the docket was made on January 25 at 8:55 a.m., more than two-and-a-half-hours after the news reporter sent the "draft" Indictment to counsel, and four hours after the news organization's camera crew arrived at Mr. Stone's house to film his arrest on the sealed Indictment.The Court's order sealing the Indictment stated: