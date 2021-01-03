Puppet Masters
Viewing stands removed in Washington DC: Has Biden canceled his inaugural parade?
Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit
Sat, 02 Jan 2021 18:47 UTC
The Gateway Pundit
Sat, 02 Jan 2021 18:47 UTC
We are still looking to confirm this.
However, we know for certain the parade viewing stands were taken down this week.
Maybe they're afraid it will turn into a massive MAGA parade?
But Biden won.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Viewing stands removed in Washington DC: Has Biden canceled his inaugural parade?
- Packages mailed by Nashville bomber reveal belief in aliens and lizard people
- Jeremy Corbyn's brother arrested at another lockdown protest, second arrest in two days
- Richmond Public Schools' Superintendent gives 'teacher of the year' a pass for wishing violence on Mitch McConnell
- BBC backtracks and admits children's wards are NOT seeing a surge in severe coronavirus admissions
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Best of the Web: NHS had 15% LESS patients this December compared to 2019 - Any crisis is due to budget cuts, staff shortages and excessive measures
- Los Angeles Covid super spreader task force conducts 5 New Year's Eve raids, arrests 90 people
- Meteor fireball as bright as full moon over Spain on January 2
- Norway landslide: Fifth body found as rescuers continue to search Gjerdrum site
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Aleutian Islands near Alaska
- Locked-down Londoners seethe after Mayor Khan politicises taxpayer-funded New Year's fireworks with BLM & pro-EU agenda
- Quebec police assault man after neighbor snitches on 'illegal' Christmas family gathering
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Signs Earth's climate is starting to fall out
- You can't sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe Covid vaccine side effects. The government likely won't compensate you for damages either
- Loud boom heard in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky tri-state area
- 'Booming noise' prompts police investigation in Muskego, Wisconsin
- UK's 'space spider' robot to join NASA moon mission in 2021
- Ukrainian nationalists and neo-Nazis stage torchlight march in Kiev to mark Nazi collaborator's birthday
- Inscription leads archaeologists to tomb of one of the last Han emperors
- Viewing stands removed in Washington DC: Has Biden canceled his inaugural parade?
- How Israel deployed an intelligence deception to justify killing scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
- The gray curtain descends, Part 1
- Expert's analysis: Biden's win 'suspicious,' 289,000 election-changing 'excess' votes
- Republicans must stop the big banks from destroying the First Amendment with 'financial deplatforming'
- Iranian Foreign Minister: 'Intel shows Israel plotting strikes on US forces in Iraq to trap Trump in Middle East war'
- $2,000 stimulus checks dead as Democrats give away leverage on defense bill
- Video released of vans removing ballots from GA warehouse with armed guards to Sherrif Jackson's office - They got a map!
- Did the UAE pressure Israel to allow Palestinian farmers access to their Jordan Valley lands?
- Legal teams likely informed already of judge's decision on Assange extradition
- Best of the Web: Cruz missile launch: Multiple GOP senators will oppose certifying election results
- Then it's not a vaccine: Crazy Dr. Fauci said in October early COVID vaccines will only prevent symptoms and NOT block the Infection ...What?
- Fauci on mandatory Covid-19 vaccines: "Anything is possible"
- Proposed House rules eliminate gendered terms like 'father' and 'daughter'
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford accepts resignation of hypocritical minister who went on vacation during lockdown
- One Party War Machine: Senate joins House in overriding Trump's veto of 2021 NDAA bill
- Twitter blocks European MEDICAL JOURNAL after it published study on promising ivermectin treatment for Covid-19
- Judicial Watch: Ukraine prosecutor offered 'high-level' access to Clinton presidential campaign
- Best of the Web: The Kafkaesque imprisonment of Julian Assange reveals the US mythology about 'freedom' and 'tyranny'
- Donald Trump has been the most illuminating president in decades
- Packages mailed by Nashville bomber reveal belief in aliens and lizard people
- Jeremy Corbyn's brother arrested at another lockdown protest, second arrest in two days
- Richmond Public Schools' Superintendent gives 'teacher of the year' a pass for wishing violence on Mitch McConnell
- BBC backtracks and admits children's wards are NOT seeing a surge in severe coronavirus admissions
- Best of the Web: NHS had 15% LESS patients this December compared to 2019 - Any crisis is due to budget cuts, staff shortages and excessive measures
- Los Angeles Covid super spreader task force conducts 5 New Year's Eve raids, arrests 90 people
- Locked-down Londoners seethe after Mayor Khan politicises taxpayer-funded New Year's fireworks with BLM & pro-EU agenda
- Quebec police assault man after neighbor snitches on 'illegal' Christmas family gathering
- You can't sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe Covid vaccine side effects. The government likely won't compensate you for damages either
- Ukrainian nationalists and neo-Nazis stage torchlight march in Kiev to mark Nazi collaborator's birthday
- Clash of the pseudo-realities: UK ex-doctors volunteering to help with Covid-19 vaccination blocked by mandatory diversity training & paperwork forest
- Best of the Web: Covid camps on the way? Proposed New York law suggests putting disease 'carriers' in DETENTION CENTERS
- Another video surfaces of corrupt GA poll workers feeding SAME BALLOTS through machines numerous times
- Oregon salon owner 'terrorized' by governor for resisting lockdown orders
- Piers Corbyn announces bid for mayor & performs fire-breathing act at lockdown protest party in London
- Brits could face crippling New Year tax rises to pay for huge lockdown bill
- North Macedonia arrests eight men suspected of creating terrorist organization
- France deploys 100,000 more police to shutdown curfew-busting NYE parties, meanwhile 30 cars are torched by rioters in Strasbourg
- 'Adolph' trends on Twitter after post claims white woman wants to name son after Hitler...to help 'marginalized communities'
- More than 1 in 3 Americans believe a 'deep state' is working to undermine Trump
- Inscription leads archaeologists to tomb of one of the last Han emperors
- 4,400 year old Iranian cuneiform-type writing deciphered by French archaeologist
- 2020 the 'Worst Year Ever' - You're joking, right? Here are the real doozies...
- The gold clad woman and the story of the silk road revealed in ultra-high-status Roman burial in London's Spitalfields
- H.G. Wells' Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With the Great Reset Agenda
- Why Russia saved the United States from itself
- Mound in Iran could be ancient ruined Achaemenid-era castle
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Unipolar vs Multipolar: The death of McKinley and the loss of America's soul
- Celtic gold coin hoard discovered from time Boudicca was at war with the Romans
- Evidence for a massive paleo-tsunami at ancient Tel Dor, Israel
- Pompeii 'street food shop' emerges from the ashes with some food still in pots
- Ancient DNA tells new story of Caribbean's first people
- America's prehistoric Clovis people made tools only during 300-year period at time of climatic upheaval
- Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic food from India and Southeast Asia to Israel 3,600-years ago
- Discovery of 66 new Roman Army sites gives more clues about one of the empire's most infamous conflicts
- Stories about the Pleiades may date back 100,000 years
- Early humans may have hibernated to weather harsh winters
- Today's China espionage scandals revive the Gouzenko Hoax that unleashed the Cold War
- UK's 'space spider' robot to join NASA moon mission in 2021
- Ants and their crucial role as wildflower gardeners
- Study finds intriguing link between iron levels and lifespan
- NASA warns rocky start to 2021 begins with unwelcome, 220-meter wide asteroid visitor
- 'We've learned nothing from sci-fi movies': Boston Dynamics' advanced dancing robots both amuse & scare
- Extinct woolly rhino found in excellent condition after being frozen in Far Eastern Russian permafrost for at least 20,000 years
- Egg on their faces: 10 Climate alarmist predictions for 2020 that went horribly wrong
- DNA on and off functions controlled by using light
- Beautiful new emerald-green mineral discovered in rock sample from mine in Cornwall
- Samples of asteroid Ryugu 'chips like charcoal', Japanese mission finds
- New fossil suggests pythons originated in Europe 48 million years ago
- Mysterious asteroid the size of a dwarf planet is lurking in our solar system
- NASA: Recent "Greening Earth" has had strong cooling effect on land
- Alien hunters discover mysterious signal from Proxima Centauri
- Korean artificial sun sets new world record of 20-sec-long operation at 100 million degrees
- Key mechanism behind biggest earthquakes that can trigger mega-tsunamis discovered
- More evidence lockdowns don't work
- France, China developing biologically engineered supersoldiers: report
- Bumble bees lacking high-quality habitat have higher pathogen loads
- Christmas trees can stay green because of a photosynthetic short-cut
- Norway landslide: Fifth body found as rescuers continue to search Gjerdrum site
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Aleutian Islands near Alaska
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Signs Earth's climate is starting to fall out
- Huge New Year's snowfalls at ski resorts in Japan - one gets over 7 feet in 3 days
- Lava lake continues to grow in Halema'uma'u in the Kilauea volcano, Hawaii
- 'Bomb cyclone' breaks records off Alaska - lowest ever sea level pressure for the state - 51 foot wave recorded
- Severe hailstorm leaves thick white crust over desert in Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia
- Over 1,000 endangered migratory birds found dead in Himachal Pradesh, India
- Caribbean island residents told to evacuate as dormant volcanoes come back to life
- Coldest New Year's Day in Delhi for 15 years
- 20 weather stations in China reach or break lowest temperatures recorded for December, affecting 80% of the country
- Parts of Japan see record low temperatures down to -32C° (-25.6F°)
- Heavy snow continues in mountainous areas of Japan - up to 2 meters
- Mysterious explosive sound and massive flash rattles Elk Grove, California
- Elephant disembowels man, tramples him to death in Kenya
- Сars washed away by floodwater in Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Hundreds of dead birds found in Rome after New Year fireworks
- Provisional world record for high air pressure set in Mongolia as majority of Asia hit by historic cold
- Heavy flash flood in Tucuman, Argentina - 4 inches of rain in an HOUR
- Rare green flash above Jupiter captured by astrophotographer
- Meteor fireball as bright as full moon over Spain on January 2
- Loud boom heard in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky tri-state area
- 'Booming noise' prompts police investigation in Muskego, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball captured over southeastern US
- Cause of mysterious booms leaves Tucson, Arizona residents shaking for answers
- Did a huge fireball crash near a lake in Allegan County, Michigan?
- Meteor fireball lights up sky from New Jersey to North Carolina
- 'Sonic boom' sends people into a tizzy in Chandigarh, India
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over England
- Meteor fireball falls from the sky north of Sandpoint, Idaho
- Asteroid bigger than the Statue of Liberty will fly past Earth on Christmas Day, NASA says
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Alabama
- Best of the Web: HUGE meteor fireball lights up southern China's dark morning skies
- Meteor fireball recorded over the Netherlands, observed as far away as Scotland
- 'Loud booms' in Austin, Texas lead to 911 calls but no explanation
- 'Explosion' heard across North Staffordshire, Stoke-on-Trent, UK
- Southwestern Idaho doorbell camera catches reported meteor explosion
- People across Ohio valley report loud, mysterious boom
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- HUNDREDS of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
- COVID 'vaccines' are a medical experiment on humanity
- Best of the Web: Actual science: University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of Coronavirus
- Scientists scramble to identify culprit behind covid vaccine allergic reactions
- Doctor reportedly has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine
- A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath
- EPM301: The synthetic & patented cannabis compound 'more potent than CBD & THC'
- Did you know you have a second brain?
- New class of antibiotics active against a wide range of bacteria discovered
- Sex-specific Alzheimer's treatment found to benefit males but not females
- Top German virologist casts doubt on fears of new 'highly contagious' UK Covid-19 strain
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Nuremberg Code and Mandatory Vaccinations
- Flashback: Pfizer to pay £50m after deaths of Nigerian children in drug trial experiment
- Tennessee nurse passes out on camera minutes after taking COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 testing scandal deepens
- Coronavirus vaccine era
- Radiation from wireless devices may cause breast cancer, new study shows
- WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
- Coronavirus vaccine: why it's important to know what's in the placebo
- Direct cellular interaction between nervous and immune systems discovered
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- Biden releases new memoir 'If I Rigged It'
- Flashback: Democrats warn we shouldn't reopen the country until we can be safe from Trump getting credit for a good economy
- Fisher-Price is woke! Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' playset with house you can actually burn down
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
- Clever American disguises self as transgender Middle Easterner in hopes of receiving more COVID aid
- Jupiter and Saturn issued fines for not obeying social distance rules
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
Jupiter-Saturn 'conjunction', December 21, 2020
Quote of the Day
In the end, you're measured not by how much you undertake but by what you finally accomplish.
- Donald Trump
Recent Comments
Totally fake BS.... turn the narrative against "conspiracy" theorists. An RV of that size packed with simple Anfo would have torn that AT@T...
2000.00 is nothing. After your business and health is destroyed, it’s nothing.
It'd be interesting to hear what the Cs might have say, I'm guessing he was 'triggered' but . . . .
Jeremy Corbyn's brother arrested at another lockdown protest, second arrest in two days Atta boy Jer', keep it up . . .
All over a flu with a 99.98% survival rate for most people. Bullshit, this has nothing whatever to do with a 'flu . . . The 'flu is merely a poor...
Comment: Hmmm. This has a familiar ring to it:
Do they already know the result? Clinton campaign cancels celebratory fireworks five days before election night