rat islands
The islands, located off southwestern Alaska, belong to the northern part of a seismically active area known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

A powerful tremor hit 243 kilometres from Adak, Alaska, with the epicentre of the quake situated at a depth of 17 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

No tsunami warning has been issued by the authorities. There also have not been any reports about victims or damages caused by the quake.