Puppet Masters
Trump team wants to present 'specific evidence' of election fraud on Jan. 6
Epoch Times
Wed, 30 Dec 2020 00:00 UTC
As of Wednesday, it appears that at least one member of the Senate, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), and a number of House lawmakers will object to the electoral votes during the Joint Session of Congress. Hawley announced he would object to the electoral vote, pointing to previous Democratic efforts to do so during the 2004 and 2016 presidential elections. After the objection, an hours-long debate will occur.
Miller said that evidence could be presented in Congress, which would differ from what the Trump campaign presented in courts over the past several weeks.
"We will have a chance in front of the American people, next week to present these cases, all these evidences of fraud," Miller told Newsmax, pointing to a lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) against Vice President Mike Pence earlier this week to prevent him from confirming Joe Biden's electoral victory. Miller told the outlet that the 1887 Electoral Count Act allows the vice president, who is the president of the Senate, to preside over the Joint Session of Congress.
Then, Miller told Newsmax that he hopes at least one senator and representative join together to object to the Electoral College vote, allowing for two hours of debate.
Should that happen, Miller said President Donald Trump's team is seeking to present alleged evidence of voter fraud or irregularities in the Nov. 3 election, including law changes regarding mail-in ballots in Wisconsin, "suitcases of ballots" in Georgia being wheeled out late at night on Nov. 3 in Atlanta's State Farm Center, and being blocked in Arizona and Michigan from inspecting voting systems, alleging that ballots were counted several times.
"These are the specific types of evidence we want to present to the American people on the national stage and not allow local politicians to sweep it under the rug," Miller said.
Weeks ago, Trump's team led by Rudy Giuliani presented a surveillance video from the State Farm Center that showed suitcase-like boxes being wheeled from under a table. It came after election officials allegedly told other workers and poll observers that counting was done for the night.
The Georgia GOP said they received conflicting and incorrect answers and statements from Fulton County officials about what happened on Election Night, and officials later acknowledged that vote-counting went on until the early-morning hours. State election officials, in response to the video, said nothing unusual occurred with the ballot boxes and vote-tabulation process in Fulton County.
Elaborating on Wisconsin, he said, "Article II of the Constitution makes it very clear, the state legislatures, and state legislatures alone, set up the voting systems for each state, the codes and the way they are conducted." He said, "And what we have here is we have over 20,000 ballots that were cast without actually having an application on file, the mail ballots. Wisconsin's very clear, very specific you got to have an application on file."
Comment: Expect January 6th to mark a new chapter in the contentious, roiling and disturbing character of political, media and Deep State operatives of Washington.They will not let the truth get heard without a full-on attack - complete with round-the-clock lies and deployment of their disposable city-destroying footsoldiers clad in black and ready to wreak chaos.