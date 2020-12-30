The moment the 28-year-old was swept off the pier by a huge wave

The moment the 28-year-old was swept off the pier by a huge wave
This is the shocking moment a runner was swept off a Spanish pier by a huge wave during Storm Bella.

Oinatz Arretxe, 28, was left with broken bones after he was washed off a wall while jogging with colleagues in the city of Orio, Basque Country.

In the footage, two people are seen running across the pier when a huge wave suddenly crashes over them.

The wave swept Arretxe off the wall and he plummeted four metres to the boardwalk below, El Mundo reports.


The two colleagues were seen running across the pier before Arretxe was hit

The two colleagues were seen running across the pier before Arretxe was hit
His colleague found him unconscious after running down the steps to where he fell, according to local media reports.

Cops and paramedics rushed to the scene and were able to save Arretxe before he was swept out to sea.

He was taken to the Donostia University Hospital with a broken tibia and fibula, according to the newspaper Diario Vasco.

Local authorities have issued a red alert for high waves along the Basque Country coast caused by Storm Bella.

The moment the wave crashes over the two runners

The moment the wave crashes over the two runners