Former Vice President Joe Biden has once again slipped up and referred to Kamala Harris as the "President-Elect."Jake Schneider, Deputy Director of Rapid Response for Team Trump, noted that Biden was once again "saying the quiet part out loud.""As I told Barack, if I come to something where there is a fundamental disagreement, I will develop some disease and say that I have to resign"Biden, in September, referred to his presidential ticket as the "Harris-Biden" administration.Harris has also slipped up on her role."A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States," she said. Cassandra Fairbanks is a former leftist who came out in support of Donald Trump in 2016. She has been published in the International Business Times, RT, Sputnik, The Independent and countless other publications.