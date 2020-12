© gofundme.com/Drew Angerer/Getty Images



The computer repair shop owner who was paid to repair Hunter Biden's laptop and was the source for The New York Post story about Biden's emails, has filed a lawsuit against the social media platform for defamation, claiming it falsely labelled him as a hacker.John Paul Mac Isaac was the owner of The Mac Shop, a Delaware computer repair business that was paid to repair the Biden laptop. He is seekingIn the suit, which was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Isaac says he was forced to close his shop after Twitter blocked The New York Post's Hunter Biden reports in October, weeks before Election Day.According to the suit, Isaac claims thatIsaac claims he is "...now widely considered a hacker" because of Twitter. The lawsuit claims that the "...plaintiff is not a hacker and the information obtained from the computer does not [constitute] hacked materialsIn October, The Post shared emails and pictures in an article that were allegedly found on a copy of the hard drive of Biden's laptop. After The Post's story was disputed, Facebook and Twitter both restricted the article's reach on their platforms. Twitter censored the content, blocked users from sharing and reading the story and blocked The Post's ability to tweet.Weeks out from the 2020 Presidential election,Twitter pointed to its ban on posting "hacked materials" as an explanation.The Post's story cited the emails to demonstrate that Hunter Biden introduced his father, former Vice President and current President-elect Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy company, before pressuring Ukrainian lawmakers to fire a prosecutor for investigating the company for corruption a year later.Twitter claimed The Post's story was "potentially harmful" and that it violated a company policy on sharing "hacked materials" by tweeting links to exclusive stories on Hunter Biden's emails.At the time, Twitter never said how it came to that conclusion, given that neither Hunter Biden, or anyone else claimed the emails were hacked or denied their authenticity. led Twitter to revise its policy so users could tweet the story and subsequent follow ups.However, according to The Post, the tech giant"While we've updated the policy, we don't change enforcement retroactively. You will still need to delete the Tweets to regain access to your account," a Twitter representative told The Post on October 16.The ban on the tweets and The Post was eventually lifted.on the matter that "We're not blocking The Post, anyone can tweet these articles."Critics of The Post, including media outlets, falsely speculated that Russian disinformation operatives had planted the emails, claims that were debunked by the FBI.