Floods and landslide damages in Madeira, Portugal, after a storm on 25 December 2020.
© Government of Madeira
A storm brought strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the Portuguese island of Madeira on 25 December.

Flooding and landslides were reported in the municipality of São Vicente. Local media reported 20 people were evacuated in Ponta Delgada and 7 in Boaventura. One house was destroyed and several others severely damaged. Dozens of roads were closed, leaving some areas isolated, and power lines were downed leaving many residents without electricity.

Several areas recorded more than 100mm of rain in 24 hours to 25 December, with the highest total seen in Porto Moniz which recorded 161 mm of rain.