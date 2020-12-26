Mayon Volcano
Four earthquakes were recorded in the vicinity of Mayon Volcano in the last 24 hours as it remained under Alert Level 1 status, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Saturday.

"Mayon Volcano's monitoring network recorded four (4) volcanic earthquakes during the 24-hour observation period," state volcanologists said in a statement.

Phivolcs, likewise, noted that there is "moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that crept downslope" on the volcano.

Phivolcs also reminded residents living near the volcano to be vigilant because it is still at abnormal condition.

"Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit," Phivolcs said.

"Active stream/river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided especially during extreme weather conditions when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall," it added.