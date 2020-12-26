Four earthquakes were recorded in the vicinity of Mayon Volcano in the last 24 hours as it remained under Alert Level 1 status, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Saturday."Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit," Phivolcs said."Active stream/river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided especially during extreme weather conditions when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall," it added.