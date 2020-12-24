© AP/Alex Brandon



A congressional aide with ties to the Democratic leadership says that Indonesians should be wary of the proposal weeks ahead of Biden's inauguration.A top Trump administration official wants to leverage development aid to have Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority nation, recognize Israel.being organized by the Trump administration in its final days to have Arab and Muslim countries openly recognize Israel."We're talking to them about it," Boehler said. "If they're ready, they're ready, and if they are then we'll be happy to even support more financially than what we do."In a bid led by senior White House adviser Jared Kushner — President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a longtime friend of Boehler — the administration is pushing normalization agreements between Israel and Arab and Muslim states as the president nears the end of his term. Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have signed agreements, and Morocco and Sudan are said to be close to deals.weeks ahead of the January 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden."If I were the Indonesians, I wouldn't bank on any promises the administration is making now," said the aide, who asked not to be named to speak frankly.but Democrats have criticized their transactional nature.It's not clear whether Biden will abide by any of these agreements.