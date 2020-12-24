© Emily Mayman / BDMLR / SWNS



Four of the 10 animals are still alive, but they cannot be saved according to experts at the scene. The whales have not eaten for some timeA pod of at least 10 whales has washed up on a beach and rescuers have warned the surviving four cannot be saved and will be left to die.A Marine Life rescue team, the coastguard and police have all been called to scene in Humberside, but there is little that can be done.Julia Cable spokeswoman for British Divers Marine Life Rescue said a team is at the scene and it is clear the sperm whales have not eaten for some time.She told The Mirror: "We think there are now nine animals.She added: "If we can get to them, it wouldn't be a rescue, we can't do anything and we can't put them to sleep due to their size."They haven't eaten for a long time, they are in the wrong place."We are just going to observe them."Emily Mayman, an experienced medic with British Divers Marine Life Rescue, was called to the scene after passers-by spotted the gigantic sperm whales stranded on the coast.The 30-year-old said: "We suspect it's about 10 whales. But we're waiting on more information at the moment."We believe a couple of members of the public have spotted the stranded whales this morning."We're not sure what caused this - but sometimes you get this happening to sperm whales dotted around the coastline."It's a massive shame."There's not much we can do with them. They are such big animals. Their skulls alone are so heavy so rescue operations are very difficult."They are a deep diving species, it's not in their best interest to try and put them back out again."It's very sad to see because they may be sick.""The tide is crazy strong today so hopefully some will re-float but normally when you see a group like this it's not a great sign."It's more than you'd expect - it's the most I've seen. It's classed a mass stranding."A large crowd of people has gathered at the scene which has police say is causing "some concerns over their safety" and the safety of those trying to rescue the whales.Chief Superintendent Darren Downs has said, "I understand the public interest in the incident but I would urge people to stay away from the area to allow the teams from HM Coast Guard to manage what is an extremely distressing scene."I would also remind people that there is a risk to themselves and others as crowds gather to witness the scene."The Covid-19 pandemic remains a high risk to public health people should not gather in groups as there is a danger of transmission amongst the crowds."Please stay away from the area and support your emergency services in dealing with the situation throughout the day."Earlier, a spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "Just before 8.30am today HM Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public with a report of seeing a number of whales on the shoreline at Withernsea beach."Coastguard rescue teams from Withernsea, Hornsea and Easington have been sent.The number of whales involved is yet to be confirmed but initial reports suggest it may be up to seven."Members of the public are asked to stay away from the scene to allow the authorities to work safely."