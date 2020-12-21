The political government

egged on by the virtue-signaling king

is in the process of carrying out a coup against Tegnell's control of epidemic policy.

Why the change in tone from the Swedish government during November and December?



If one were cynical, one might think it was due to the fact that the governing Social Democrats received a big boost to their opinion ratings in April and May, in the usual "rally around the flag" fashion seen when a nation faces some type of crisis, but since then they have been polling worse month on month. Maybe they saw their polling numbers, panicked, and hoped that they would get a boost in the polls if they could appear more assertive. Or maybe they've just capitulated to international pressure to "get in line".