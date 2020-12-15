"Current information available on registration patterns and ownership are indeterminate, with some observables strongly indicating a Russian or Eastern European nexus (hosting in Russia and Romania, use of Yandex emails, Slavic names) while others indicate a domestic US angle (registration address in Georgia, US phone number). Further research and likely law enforcement action will be required to gather more information on the responsible parties."

According to a report from the Daily Beast, a close-mouthed FBI has admitted that they are "aware" of a website based in Russia that popped up last weekend and wasThe report notes that the site,and a sister website,were only online for a few days -but that was long enough to get the attention of the FBI due to the content.According to the Daily Beast report,the former top federal cybersecurity official who was fired last month for publicly debunking many of the conspiracy theories floated by Trump and his legal team."In an interview,According to Kyle Ehmke, a threat intelligence researcher at ThreatConnect,As for the apparent Russian fingerprints, Ehmke said"At this point, based on what we've seen, we don't have enough information to assess who is behind this website at an individual or state level," he said.A search of the website in RiskIQ's cybersecurity database shows thatthat has since been suspended.The website also includedthat are popular with Trump supporters. "We have compiled a list of people who allowed the act of treason to take place," the Gab profile's bio says.In a statement to The Daily Beast, Gab CEO Andrew Torba said:A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast:Parler did not respond to questions from The Daily Beast in time for publication. Slowik said: