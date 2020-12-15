The report notes that the site, enemiesofthepeople.org and a sister website, enemiesofthepeople.us, were only online for a few days -but that was long enough to get the attention of the FBI due to the content.
According to the Daily Beast report, the site was doxxing officials including "Govs. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), Brian Kemp (R-GA), Doug Ducey (R-AZ), multiple people affiliated with the company Dominion Voting Systems, and Christopher Krebs, the former top federal cybersecurity official who was fired last month for publicly debunking many of the conspiracy theories floated by Trump and his legal team."
In an interview, Joe Slowik, a cybersecurity researcher at the firm Dragos, said it appears Russia is behind enemiesofthepeople:
"Current information available on registration patterns and ownership are indeterminate, with some observables strongly indicating a Russian or Eastern European nexus (hosting in Russia and Romania, use of Yandex emails, Slavic names) while others indicate a domestic US angle (registration address in Georgia, US phone number). Further research and likely law enforcement action will be required to gather more information on the responsible parties."According to Kyle Ehmke, a threat intelligence researcher at ThreatConnect, the website might be an attempt by someone to put the blame on the Trump campaign.
"While I can't assess the actor's intent, I can't help but wonder if that domain was intentionally created to get someone investigating this activity to erroneously point their finger at the Trump Campaign [or the] RNC. At this point, based on what we've seen, we don't have enough information to assess who is behind this website at an individual or state level."As for the apparent Russian fingerprints, Ehmke said publicly available information was insufficient to attribute the website to any foreign actor. "At this point, based on what we've seen, we don't have enough information to assess who is behind this website at an individual or state level," he said.
A search of the website in RiskIQ's cybersecurity database shows that the website was associated with a Twitter account, @peopleenemies, that has since been suspended.
The website also included links to profiles on two social media sites, Parler and Gab, that are popular with Trump supporters. "We have compiled a list of people who allowed the act of treason to take place," the Gab profile's bio says. As of Thursday morning, the Parler profile had been set to private, and the Gab profile's posts had all been deleted.
In a statement to The Daily Beast, Gab CEO Andrew Torba said:
"Threats of violence have no place on Gab and never have. Within minutes of being alerted to this account last night our team took immediate action and suspended the account."A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Beast:
"We permanently suspended this account for violating our ban evasion policy, and labeled corresponding URLs in line with our private information policy."Parler did not respond to questions from The Daily Beast in time for publication. Slowik said:
"Overall, this type of activity — posting contact and location data for both prominent officials and Dominion employees — is reprehensible and dangerous. Content providers, hosting services, and registrars can and should take swift action to disable these sites as they extend well beyond the bounds of protected political speech given their incitement to violence."
Comment: Observations and investigatory remarks from one interested source were offered on Twitter: