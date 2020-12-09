© AFP



Five people were killed when a rescue helicopter crashed in poor weather in the French Alps Tuesday.The Eurocopter EC135 was flying at an altitude of about 5,900 feet when it came down near the town of Bonvillard, about 10 miles from Albertville in the Savoie area of the French Alps, according to a government news release.Six people were on board, including the pilot, a pilot in training, two rescue personnel and two winch operators, according to the BBC.One of the pilots survived the crash and called for rescue at about 7:10 p.m. local time, the news release said.Three helicopters and more than 40 emergency personnel were sent to the scene but fog hampered their efforts. Rescuers reached the crash scene at about 9:15 p.m. and found the pilot, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.The crashed aircraft is owned by a private company that conducts search-and-rescue missions and provides other air services, the BBC said.French President Emmanuel Macron said two of the victims were members of the police force and three were search-and-rescue personnel."To save lives, they take all the risks," Macron tweeted.All five served as mountain rescue personnel and were on a training mission, according to the AP.